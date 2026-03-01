Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): At least 15 people were killed, and 18 persons sustained critical injuries following an explosion at SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Harssh Poddar confirmed the casualties and said that the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Also Read | Iran-Israel War: 444 Flights Expected To Be Cancelled on March 1 Over Airspace Closures Across Several Middle Eastern Countries, Says DGCA.

The explosion occurred at the premises of SBL Energy Limited under the Nagpur Rural police jurisdiction. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Senior police officials and other authorities have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Also Read | Dubai Airport Explosion Scare: Indian Badminton Star PV Sindhu Recounts Harrowing Moments, Says Situation 'Frightening'.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)