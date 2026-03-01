Erbil [Iraq], March 1 (ANI): Photos broadcast by Iran's state-affiliated Press TV on Sunday showed a fresh strike on a US base in Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, as tensions intensify across the region.

Earlier today, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said a drone targeted Bahrain International Airport amid Iran's retaliation to US-Israel strikes, causing material damage but no casualties, as authorities moved swiftly to secure the site and assess the situation.

In posts on X, the Bahraini Ministry of Interior confirmed that the airport was struck and that emergency protocols were activated. The ministry said, "Targeting of Bahrain International Airport with a drone, resulting in material damage without loss of life, at a time when the relevant authorities are initiating procedures to secure the site."

Also, four people were injured after an Iranian drone struck Dubai International Airport, causing reported damage inside a passenger terminal, according to Al Jazeera.

Emergency teams were dispatched immediately in coordination with relevant authorities, Al Jazeera said, citing Dubai Airports' media office.

In response to the ongoing heightened tension in the Gulf region, the situation prompted India to initiate diplomatic outreach and expressions of solidarity among regional and international leaders.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, underscoring New Delhi's concerns over regional stability.

According to reporting by Al Jazeera, Iran has launched coordinated attacks on US-linked targets across several Gulf Arab states in response to what Tehran described as a large-scale joint assault on its territory by the United States and Israel, raising concerns of a wider regional conflict.

Iranian authorities confirmed on Saturday that strikes had been carried out against multiple locations, the Fars news agency reported. The reported targets include sites in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, countries that host US military installations and airbases.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that Israeli and US military facilities in the Middle East had been hit by "powerful Iranian missile strikes," warning that operations would continue.

"This operation will persist without interruption until the enemy is decisively defeated," the IRGC said, adding that all US assets in the region are regarded as legitimate targets.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hamid Ghanbari said Iran was exercising its right to self-defence while expressing regret over any humanitarian consequences arising from the escalation.

In a letter addressed to the United Nations Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran would continue to act "decisively and without hesitation" in self-defence until what it termed aggression against the country fully ceases, Al Jazeera reported.

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight.

The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday.

The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.

Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence. Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. (ANI)

