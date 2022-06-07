New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Public Sector Banks are scheduled to conduct a credit outreach programme in all districts across the country on June 8 as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, the Union Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

All districts of the country are prepared to entertain customers and the public at large with their queries on the credit facilities and on enrolment in various government schemes. These district-level programmes are being coordinated by all Public Sector Banks and State Level Bankers Committees (SLBCs), the ministry said in a statement.

The credit outreach programme is a part of a weeklong celebration of the Ministry of Finance under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav during 6-12 June 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the celebration on June 6 in the national capital.

These district-level programmes are intended to take the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebration to all parts of the country with maximum participation of staff and customers and the public at large, the Finance Ministry said

All SLBCs have been addressed to conduct programmes of Credit Outreach, enrolment in Jan Suraksha Schemes of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana(PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), customer awareness and financial literacy and of suitably recognising the good work done by the branches, BCs etc, the ministry noted in the statement. (ANI)

