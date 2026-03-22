Tel Aviv [Israel], March 22 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday held talks with the Mayor of Arad, Yair Maayan and conveyed his prayers for those injured.

Israeli Foreign Ministry said that over 100 people, including children, were injured in the attack.

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In a post on X, the Ministry said, "The Iranian regime devastated Arad and Dimona by deliberately striking civilians with missiles. Over 100 people were injured, including children. A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism."

https://x.com/IsraelMFA/status/2035478814445224149?s=20

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Yair Maayan, the mayor of Arad in southern Israel, said that about 150 families were evacuated from the neighborhood that was hit, as per Al Jazeera.

Netanyahu said in a post on X, "This is a very difficult evening in the campaign for our future. Just a short while ago, I spoke with the Mayor of Arad, Yair Maayan, and asked him to convey, on behalf of all Israeli citizens, our prayers for the peace of the injured. I have instructed the Director General of my office to provide all the necessary assistance together with all government ministries."

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/2035473053703168504?s=20

"I strengthen the emergency and rescue forces operating in the field right now, and I call on everyone to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command. We are determined to continue to strike our enemies on all fronts," he added.

Former Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett also condemned the attack.

In a post on X, he said, "Our hearts are now in Arad and Dimona. Praying together for the peace of the injured and their families."

https://x.com/naftalibennett/status/2035454512891060600?s=20

Former Prime Minister of Israel, Yair Lapid also said, "Our hearts are with the south this evening. A great disaster with dozens of wounded in Dimona and Arad. Strengthening the security and rescue forces who are working at this moment to save lives. And wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded. We are all with you."

https://x.com/yairlapid/status/2035461172913123688?s=20

Earlier in the day, an Iranian missile hit Dimona, a southern town hosting Israel's nuclear facility. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)