Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Purva Land, the plotted development brand of one of India's most trusted real estate developers, Puravankara Limited (BSE: 532891), has launched its latest plotted development project, Purva Raagam, in Thirumazhisai, Chennai. Thirumazhisai is the birthplace of Thirumalisai Alvar, one of the 12 Vaishnavite poet-saints of the Bhakti era whose work is compiled as Divya Prabandham. Divya Prabandham is a collection of 4,000 Tamil verses. In Tamil, "hisai" translates to music, and Purva Raagam will beautifully capture the essence of Thirumazhisai's long-standing connection to music.

Located at the epicentre of culture and economic prosperity in Tamil Nadu, this uniquely themed development offers spacious and open residential plots. The project has been developed, keeping music as its central theme. Purva Raagam puts forth a musical theme in its development spread across 33 acres of project area, the clubhouse, and more than 15 lifestyle amenities.

Purva Raagam would provide residents luxury and comfort, keeping music at the core of the experience. Located 15 minutes away from Poonamallee junction, this project is built to offer plots ranging from 431 sq. ft. to a grand 3,359 sq. ft. with abundant common open spaces.

Abhishek Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer at Puravankara Limited, said, "We are excited to announce the launch of our newest project Purva Raagam, an ode to the city's musical heritage. The project is a first-of-its-kind development that promises to enthral residents with its unique theme. The project is also located just 10 minutes from an upcoming metro station. It has several educational institutions like the Chennai Public School, engineering, and medical colleges, making it an amiable location for residents across the spectrum. We believe this unique plotted development, located close to an industrial growth corridor, will blend in and strengthen the cultural milieu of Thirumazhisai. At Purva Land, we are committed to providing the best-in-class residential experiences, and this project will serve as a flagship for those values."

