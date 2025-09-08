VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Purezen Health Solutions Pvt. Ltd. launches its new line of nutraceutical products, specifically designed to meet the growing health and wellness needs of the Indian population. Committed to delivering high-quality, science-backed, and multi-ingredient supplements, Purezen embodies the philosophy of holistic wellness that is "Pure, Precise, and Powerful."

Founded by Mitesh Desai, an entrepreneur with a deep passion for health and wellness, Purezen combines the wisdom of India's traditional practices with contemporary innovations. Mitesh is joined by co-founder Anushka Desai, who leads the brand, platform, and customer experience. An alumnus of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Mitesh brings extensive experience from globally recognized organizations such as Meta, The Walt Disney Company, and HT Media. He understands the modern challenges faced by many Indians today-nutritional deficits driven by chronic stress, erratic lifestyles, and the digital overload leading to common health issues like fatigue, sleep disorders, hormonal imbalances, and mental fog.

"We aren't lacking in supplement options; we're lacking in real solutions," says Desai. He emphasizes the need for holistic health support, asserting that optimal health outcomes arise from "well-designed, multi-pathway solutions rather than placing hope in a single miracle ingredient." This insight forms the foundation of Purezen's approach to wellness. Desai adds, "In my journey, both professionally and personally, I have been drawn to health and wellness. I recognized the invaluable traditional knowledge embedded in Ayurveda and the rising consumer demand for preventive health solutions. However, I also noticed a landscape cluttered with many products lacking transparency and efficacy. With Purezen, my goal is to redefine standards by offering evidence-based supplements that enhance and complement the three critical pillars of good health- diet, exercise, and sleep."

This launch comes as the nutraceutical market in India is experiencing rapid growth. A recent survey found that 70% of Indians now prioritize precautionary health measures in their daily routines. The Indian nutraceutical market is projected to reach $18 billion by 2025 and grow to approximately $68 billion by 2030.

Desai recognized that despite the surging demand, many consumers are "underserved when it comes to targeted, high-quality supplements addressing common health issues". Purezen's product line is designed to fill this gap by providing science-backed supplements for health-conscious consumers. Desai's vision is to "set a new standard: evidence-based, transparent, and truly beneficial supplements that can seamlessly complement our lifestyle and work together to achieve positive health goals."

Purezen's approach is based on three core principles: purity of ingredients, precision in formulation, and powerful results. The products are formulated as blends designed to replace multiple bottles on a shelf and build health routines without compromising efficacy. The company's launch portfolio addresses real-life needs such as skin dullness, poor sleep, low focus, hormonal fluctuations, rising blood sugar, weakened immunity, and liver overload. Instead of isolated active ingredients, Purezen blends clinical nutrients, functional herbs, and evidence-backed compounds that work together synergistically.

The product range targets ten prevalent health challenges, which collectively account for about 80% of common metabolic, beauty, and organ issues. The product line includes:

GlowGetter: Supports hydration and skin brightness.

MindBoost: Helps sharpen memory and cognitive clarity.

SleepStory: Promotes deeper rest without dependency.

PCOSBalance: Supports hormonal alignment and menstrual regularity.

HeartThrob: Provides cardiovascular support for cholesterol and circulatory health.

SugarStopper: Supports blood sugar regulation and insulin sensitivity.

ThyroFix: Supports healthy thyroid function.

Liv-It-Up: Provides detoxifying and regenerative support for the liver.

RootCause: Promotes stronger, healthier hair.

OxiShield: An antioxidant-rich formula to combat oxidative stress and premature aging.

Each product is designed to address the underlying biology of the symptoms with ingredients that are dosed for efficacy, not just to fill a label. For example, SugarStopper, the diabetes care formulation, uses a multi-faceted approach by combining ingredients like Gymnema Sylvestre, Berberine, Karela extract, Jamun seed extract, and Alpha Lipoic Acid. These ingredients work together to address multiple pathways, from reducing sugar cravings to improving insulin action.

Given the explosive growth in the nutraceutical industry, concern about product quality and regulatory standards is paramount. Purezen pledges unwavering commitment to quality assurance. All products are FSSAI-approved and manufactured in GMP, ISO-certified, and HACCP-compliant facilities. Raw materials are sourced from reputable suppliers, ensuring maximum purity and efficacy. Every batch undergoes rigorous third-party testing in NABL-accredited laboratories to verify potency and confirm the absence of heavy metals, aflatoxins, microbial contaminants, and impurities.

Purezen prides itself on 'formulation precision,' meaning every ingredient serves a specific purpose and is included in effective doses. Purezen is committed to being a 'biology-first health brand,' with a mission to enhance the quality of life for consumers, enabling them to think clearly, feel their best, and engage fully in their daily activities.

Purezen's products are available for purchase online at www.shoppurezen.com and on Amazon.in. A comprehensive rollout in premium wellness retail stores is anticipated by the end of 2025.

About Purezen Health Solutions Pvt. Ltd.:

Founded in 2024, Purezen Health Solutions is dedicated to delivering "Pure, Precise, and Powerful" wellness solutions. The company specializes in evidence-based nutritional supplements that cater to various health needs, including skin, hair, heart, brain, liver, sleep, and metabolic health. Headquartered in Mumbai, Purezen is committed to raising industry standards while empowering consumers to take charge of their health. Mitesh Desai's initiative in the wellness sector transcends professional ambition; it's deeply personal. Coming from a family with a legacy in Ayurvedic research and manufacturing, Mitesh's unique blend of corporate insights, academic rigor, and Ayurvedic heritage shapes the core ethos of Purezen.

Media Contact:

Anushka Desai | ad@shoppurezen.com | +91 88797-07169

