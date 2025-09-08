After the intriguing teaser of Aryan Khan's maiden directorial series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, we now have a full trailer that not only reveals more about the plot but also teases a host of celebrity cameos. What Are the Three Stars in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Title? Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Meaning of Aryan Khan's Netflix Web Series Name (Watch Video).

The series stars newcomer Lakshya in the lead, playing an outsider who earns recognition with his debut film in Bollywood, only to find himself entangled in the politics of the industry as he tries to build his career.

Bobby Deol takes on the role of the main antagonist, a reigning superstar determined to engineer the perfect launchpad for his daughter. The ensemble cast also includes Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.

Alongside them, The Ba***ds of Bollywood features a striking number of celebrity cameos. A few, like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, were already glimpsed in the teaser. The trailer, however, reveals even more - ranging from prominent appearances to blink-and-miss moments. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Preview: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Possible Shah Rukh Khan Sighting – All Star Cameos We Spotted in Teaser of Aryan Khan’s Debut Series!

All the Celeb Cameos in 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' Trailer

1. Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer

You need to pause the trailer at the right time to spot the Dhadak 2 actor's cameo during the red carpet montage scene.

2. Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer

The National Award-winning actor is spotted right after Siddhant's cameo during the same montage.

3. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer

The Singham Again star follows Rajkummar Rao in the same montage scene.

4. Disha Patani

Disha Patani in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer

The beautiful lass pokes fun at her own red-carpet antics, refusing to give the paparazzi the shots they want.

5. SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli and Aamir Khan in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer

The internationally famed director of the Baahubali franchise and RRR is seen having a serious conversation with Aamir Khan. Wonder which project they are collaborating on?

6. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer

Fresh from Sitaare Zameen Par and Coolie, Aamir delivers a witty cameo, though leaving us puzzled with his quirky “idli sambhar or vada pav?” question. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Preview: Grok Confuses Rajat Bedi With Salman Khan in Hilarious X Interaction – Here’s What Happened!

7. Karan Johar

Karan Johar in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer

More than a cameo, the producer-filmmaker-host-and now actor has more of a supporting role playing himself, or rather a more vindictive version of himself.

8. Badshah

Badshah in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer

Wonder what Badshah did to earn the ire of Manoj Hapwa's character, that he imagined having a boxing fight with him.

9. Ranveer Singh

Raghav Juyal and Ranveer Singh in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer

The flamboyant star, who had a prominent appearance in the teaser, had more of a blink-and-you-miss appearance in the trailer, where his selfie with Raghav Juyal goes quite wrong.

10. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer

The real 'badshah' appears right at the end of the trailer with some self-deprecating humour. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, and his personal bodyguard, Ravi Singh, are also seen in the same scene.

Watch the Trailer of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood':

Apart from these cameos, the show is also rumoured to have appearances of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sara Ali Khan, among others.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is written by Aryan, along with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2025 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).