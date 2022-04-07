Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): With India going heavy on digital, mobile wallets have been the go-to interface for almost every kind of monetary transaction. Here comes QuikOn, as revolutionary as it can get, with secure, fast, and unique UPI payment features. It is a matter of pride for Hyderabad to give India a mobile wallet of this advanced technology.

QuikOn was launched at a star-studded event, by Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu, at a glittering function held at Taj Deccan on April 6, 2022 at 04:30 PM, honoured by A Amarnath Reddy Garu, Chief Relations Officer, IT Department, Government of Telangana, G Balamallu Garu, Chairman, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, Jayesh Ranjan Garu (IAS), Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and Information Technology, Telangana.

QuikOn understands the need of creating a convenient, safe, and secure payment experience that people, especially from rural areas, need.

Devised on the same note, QuikOn is a new-age payment platform that offers everything finance seamlessly!

QuikOn allows the fastest, safest, and most secure way to transact with or without the internet. Overall, QuikOn has been designed to enable a range of transactions like UPI Payments, Utility Bill Pay (BBPS), Non-Internet UPI Payments, QuikOn Wallet, Investment Services, Aadhar-enabled Payment System (AEPS), Insurance Services, Ticket Booking Services, Digital EMI Payment, E-Shopping, Loans, Credit Card, and Card Swipe Machines. Most of the services are ready to use, and some will be launched in the coming six months.

QuikOn is the brainchild of P Parandhama, Chairman & Managing Director of Vittanatha Investment Advisory Pvt Ltd and QuikOn Finserv Private Limited. He brings 15 years of experience in Equity Research and Investment Advisory. Armed with a Master of Charted Accountant (CA) degree, Parandhama has led a qualified and experienced research team with stellar performance and track record. He started his Equity market career in 2007 and worked in both sell-side and buy-side research roles for the first 9 years of his career.

Parandhama quoted, "QuikOn aims to onboard one crore users in the next 3-6 months. The aim is also to launch digital banking with QuikOn ATMs across the country and stand as India's top digital payments app by 2025."

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu quoted, "It's my pleasure to be the face of this new-age mobile wallet that we all look forward to. Let's all connect on QuikOn."

