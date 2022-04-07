Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) meet in the 16 match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. While Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS are on fourth spot on the IPL 2022 points table, Hardik Pandya's GT are on third spot. The newcomers- Gujarat Titans- have begun well with two back to back wins. Meanwhile, ahead of the PBKS vs GT, IPL 2022 match, we take a look at key battles and other important things from the match. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

Both Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans come into the this contest with victory on their back. Needless to say, both PBKS and GT will be looking for a win. Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last outing while Gujarat Titans had better of Delhi Capitals (DC).

PBKS vs GT Head-to-Head Record

Apparently, this is the first ever meeting between Punjab Kings and newcomers Gujarat Titans. PBKS vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 16.

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 16 Key Players

Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan will be the key players from Punjab Kings camp to watch out for. In Gujarat Titans camp, all eyes will be on Shubman Gill and Lockie Ferguson.

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 16 Mini Battles

In the PBKS vs GT game, Rashid Khan vs Liam Livingstone will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Kagiso Rabada vs Shubman Gill. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 16 Venue and Match Timing

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans (PBKS vs GT) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 08, 2022 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 16 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match live on Star Sports channels. The PBKS vs GT match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the PBKS vs GT live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 16 Likely Playing XIs

PBKS Predicted Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora.

GT Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami.

