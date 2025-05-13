R Systems Strengthens Microsoft Partnership with Advanced Specialization in Kubernetes and Five Solutions Partner Designations

BusinessWire India

El Dorado Hills (California) [US] / Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13: R Systems International Limited (a Blackstone portfolio company), a global leader in digital product engineering, today announced that it has earned the Advanced Specialization in Kubernetes on Azure, a prestigious recognition that highlights deep expertise in deploying, scaling, and managing containerized applications in production environments.

Also Read | Meta Ray Ban Glasses Price, Sale Date Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Meta AI-Powered Smart Glasses Launched in India.

This specialization is awarded to partners who meet rigorous standards for customer success and technical expertise, including a third-party audit that validates organization's proficiency in deploying and managing container-based workloads at scale.

Achieving this milestone reinforces R Systems' leadership in cloud-native engineering and the ability to deliver secure, scalable, and resilient application infrastructures that power next-gen digital experiences for global enterprises. It also positions R Systems as a partner of choice for enterprises modernizing their application infrastructure on Azure.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Posters in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian Announcing Reward of INR 20 Lakh for Information About 3 Terrorists.

"Earning this specialization shows our hands-on expertise in modern cloud architectures and our ability to operationalize Kubernetes in complex enterprise environments," said Srikara Rao, CTO, Cloud and Cyber Security Services, R Systems. "It also reflects the strength of our partnership with Microsoft as we help global enterprises harness the full potential of cloud, AI, and automation."

In addition to this specialization, R Systems also earned five Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations on Azure including:

* Solutions Partner for Infrastructure

* Solutions Partner for Data & AI

* Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation

* Solutions Partner for Business Applications

* Solutions Partner for Security

This further reflects R Systems' technical depth and customer-centric approach in driving digital transformation and commitment to delivering business outcomes across cloud infrastructure, AI, modern application development, enterprise systems, and cybersecurity.

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner with advanced capabilities, R Systems gains early access to Microsoft technologies and resources, enabling faster, more impactful innovation for its clients.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)