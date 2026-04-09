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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic Eden Gardens on April 9. Match 15 of the season is a critical encounter for the home side, who are desperate to secure their first victory of the campaign after a difficult opening fortnight. You can follow Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard here.

Today's IPL 2026 Match Overview and Timing

The KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 is scheduled to begin at 19:30 IST, with the toss expected at 19:00 IST. While KKR looks to move off the bottom of the table, KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants aim to build on their recent win against Sunrisers Hyderabad and move into the top four.

KKR vs LSG Key Team News

Kolkata Knight Riders enter this fixture following a frustrating run. After losing their first two matches, their third game against Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain, leaving them with just a solitary point. The three-time champions have struggled with their bowling discipline, particularly in the death overs.

Lucknow Super Giants have experienced a more balanced start, recording one win and one loss from their two fixtures. Historically, Lucknow hold the advantage in this rivalry, having defeated Kolkata in four of their six previous meetings. However, the last time these two sides met at Eden Gardens in 2024, KKR emerged victorious by eight wickets. Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for KKR vs LSG IPL 2026.

Weather and Pitch Conditions

Weather remains a primary concern for tonight’s clash. Local meteorological reports indicate a 65 percent chance of thunderstorms, common during the ‘Kalbaishakhi’ (Nor'wester) season in West Bengal. Ground staff have been on standby with covers to protect the playing surface from sudden squalls.

The Eden Gardens pitch is renowned for its pace and bounce, typically offering high-scoring contests. If the rain stays away, the short boundaries are likely to favour the power-hitters. However, high humidity levels, forecasted at 68 percent, could lead to significant dew in the second innings, making the toss a vital factor for both captains. Purple Cap in IPL 2026: Check List of Most Wickets by Bowlers in Indian Premier League Season 19.

Today's IPL 2026 Schedule

Category Detail Fixture Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Date Thursday, 9 April 2026 Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match Time 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT) Broadcaster (TV) Star Sports Network Live Stream JioHotstar (App & Website) Head-to-Head LSG 4 – 2 KKR Weather Status Yellow Alert (Thunderstorms possible)

Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Fans in India can stream the match live on the JioHotstar app or watch the broadcast on the Star Sports Network. UK viewers can catch the action on Sky Sports Cricket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).