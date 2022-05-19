Tel Aviv [Israel], May 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Cylus, the global leader in rail cybersecurity, announced today the addition of Sandeep Joshi to its advisory board.

Joshi brings over 35 years of experience and expertise in mobility, business management, operations, and engineering, particularly in the rail sector, and will bolster Cylus' continued growth in India and throughout Southern Asia.

Joshi served previously as Managing Director at Alstom, where he was instrumental in setting up the Transport Information Solutions (TIS) Lab division, which is the largest engineering center in India.

As one of Alstom India's key spokespeople, Sandeep Joshi played a significant role in Rail India's move towards digitization and sustainability - implementing innovative solutions that support emission-free mobility, energy-efficiency and more.

"Sandeep Joshi has been a huge driving force for significant progress in India's mobility sector, and we are delighted to welcome him onboard," said Amir Levintal, CEO and Co-Founder of Cylus."

"Sandeep's expertise in the business and mobility realms will be vital in accelerating our growth in India and the region and ensuring that we are able to provide the most comprehensive cybersecurity solution for the unique needs of the rail industry on a global scale."

"I am excited to join Cylus to help provide critical, comprehensive protection for rail systems and to help railway organizations defend against both external and insider threats as well as supply chain risks," said Joshi.

"The need for rail cybersecurity has never been greater, and I look forward to joining Cylus' advisory team to help keep India's trains and metros safe and secure."

Cylus was founded in 2017 by seasoned experts in cybersecurity, machine learning, traffic management, signaling and onboard train systems to protect the rail industry from cyber-attacks.

CylusOne is the first-to-market, leading cybersecurity solution that offers continuous monitoring and real-time protection designed specifically to meet the needs of railway infrastructure.

It is currently deployed in the largest railway systems worldwide, offering mainline and urban rail operators a complete real-time cybersecurity view that covers all levels - from the network's entire topology down to the granular level of each and every asset of a railway system.

Cylus is the global leader in rail cybersecurity, delivering advanced solutions to protect mainline and urban railway and metro companies from a wide array of threats and risks.

Leading rail companies and operators use CylusOne to prevent safety incidents and service disruptions caused by cybersecurity events, without requiring any modifications to the network.

With an unparalleled IP portfolio, Cylus has established itself as the pioneer and leading provider of rail cybersecurity.

