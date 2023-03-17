Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rainmaker, India's leading learning, content, and technology company in the area of Culture & Compliance, recently announced an upcoming symposium aimed at transforming organizations' perception of PoSH and its role in creating diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplaces. Titled From Intent to Impact: How Inclusive Organizations Ace PoSH, the symposium will bring together experts in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) and Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) to discuss how truly inclusive organizations recognize the power of implementing the purpose and process of the PoSH Law to create safe, progressive, and inclusive cultures.

Attendees will leave the symposium as Rainmaker Certified Inclusion & PoSH Practitioners, a highly requested addition to Rainmaker's existing offerings of e-learning and facilitator-led training modules.

Antony Alex, Founder & CEO of Rainmaker, has long believed that creating inclusive workplaces is a crucial step towards eradicating the problem of sexual harassment in the workplace. With years of involvement in the PoSH and DEI fields, the connection between the two has always been evident to the Rainmaker team. "We have decided to put our deep expertise in PoSH and DEI to good use with the launch of this symposium under our events banner, All Inclusive," says Alex.

"We are confident that this symposium will equip our participants with the necessary tools to create safer and more inclusive workplaces. Whether you are a CHRO, PoSH or DEI practitioner, a member of an Internal Committee, or an individual looking to upskill yourself, this symposium is ideal for you. In addition to certification, our carefully selected experts will provide you with the tools and skills to implement in the workplace or on your Internal Committee."

Over the last seven years, Rainmaker has collaborated with more than 700 organizations and sensitized over three million employees, solidifying its position as a preferred partner for organizational learning programs on PoSH, DEI, Anti-bribery Anti-corruption, Code of Conduct, and other compliance and culture-related areas. As a natural progression, Rainmaker has now expanded its program to include individuals in the fields of Human Resources, DEI, and Compliance & Legal professionals, enabling them to directly engage with its expert learning programs through Rainmaker All Inclusive - its events vertical.

The symposium is scheduled for the 31st of March and the 1st of April 2023 in Mumbai.

To register, reach out to Sreemoyee at sreemoyee@rainmaker.co.in.

To know more about the symposium, click here: rainmaker.co.in/all-inclusive

Rainmaker is a young and rapidly growing organization that creates engaging and entertaining training content, which is delivered online and purchased by India's leading corporates, including multinational corporations, public sector undertakings, unicorns, venture capital-backed start-ups, and other large and mid-sized companies. The organization also offers in-person training experiences that are designed with a passion for revolutionizing the world of learning through entertainment and drama, leading to the desired impact. Rainmaker is committed to transforming mindsets and building a safe, progressive, and inclusive environment for a continuously evolving world.

For more information on Rainmaker, please see: www.rainmaker.co.in.

