New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will on Friday (today) launch the '3rd SemiconIndia futureDESIGN Roadshow' at IIT Delhi.

A series of roadshows are being organised by the ministry across the country aiming to - Stimulate next-gen Semiconductor Designers, Promote the culture of Co-development and joint ownership of IPs with active industry participation and Indigenously Develop Semiconductor Chips.

The first roadshow was organised at Karnavati University, Gandhinagar on October 18, 2022 and the second roadshow at IISc Bangalore on February 24, 2023.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said NextGen devices and electronics products will be architected, designed and co-designed in India, through schemes like Semicon India Future Design Program.

In December 2021, the Centre initiated the India Semiconductor Mission with an incentive outlay of Rs 76,000 crore to attract investments in the sector.

"We intend to take the Semicon India program to every student, every college and make as many young Indians excited by and participate in the Semicon India journey," the Minister said and urged industry leaders, both Global and Indian, to join in making pitch to young students, Startups and entrepreneurs to grab the SemiconIndia futureDESIGN opportunity.

Taking advantage of government initiatives, several start-ups are expected to mushroom across the country, cross the initial entry barriers and pave the way for entrepreneurship/ startup-led design and innovations ecosystem in the country and making indigenous solutions. (ANI)

