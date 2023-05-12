Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Saturday, May 12. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently at the 9th spot in the table with 8 points from 10 matches. SRH chased down a big target of 215 against Rajasthan Royals in their previous match. And now if they manage to get another victory, they will be surely back in the playoffs race. SRH have one of the strongest batting lineups in the tournament. However, they have failed to fire consistently so far. Mayank Markande was hit for 51 runs in the previous game which is an area of concern for the SRH team. IPL 2023: Have CSK Found Their New Death Overs Specialist in Matheesa Pathirana?

Opponents Lucknow Super Giants have won only one out of their last five matches. LSG are currently in the fifth position in the table with 11 points from 11 matches. Lucknow suffered a huge setback after their captain KL Rahul got ruled out from IPL 2023 due to injury. They desperately need a win. Quinton de Kock played a good innings in the previous game against Gujarat Titans and he will have to give LSG a good start once again. The bowling department did not do well and conceded 227 runs in the GT match and LSG will probably make some changes. Today, in this article, let's take a look at how the weather in Hyderabad will behave and the pitch in Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will play out during the course of this match.

Hyderabad Weather Report

Expected Weather at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium During SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 Clash (Source - Accuweather)

The weather in Hyderabad is looking good during the course of the SRH vs LSG match on Saturday. There is no chance of rain. However, the temperature will remain between 35-40 degrees Celcius. According to a report from Accuweather, the humidity will hover around 18-24 per cent. IPL 2023: ‘Never Thought That I Will Get Here’, Says Yuzvendra Chahal on Becoming Leading Wicket-Taker.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The surface in Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium usually remains on the slower side. However, on a few occasions, we have witnessed good batting pitches too. The spinners get a lot of help from the surface and fast bowlers with their slowers also come in handy.

