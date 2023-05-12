Mumbai, May 12: After the previous hike in dearness allowance in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission in January, the Central government employees are eagerly waiting to see another hike in their salary from next July 1. If reports are to be believed, the Central government employees are going to receive a DA hike again in July this year in line with the 7th Pay Commission. The salary hike comes as the 7th Pay Commission mandates an increase in the dearness allowance twice yearly — during January and July, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Central Government is yet to confirm the DA Hike, various reports suggest that the government would be increasing the Dearness Allowance by 3 or 4 per cent. If implemented, the DA Hike would come into effect in July. Over 47.58 lakh government employees and 69.76 pensioners will benefit from the hike in DA. 7th Pay Commission Likely to Be Last One, Government May Switch to New System to Fix Central Employees Salaries, Says Report.

The dearness allowance is calculated based on the CPI-IW index, which is released every month by the Labor Bureau, a branch of the Ministry of Labour. Based on the CPI-IW index data, the Centre decides whether the DA will increase. 7th Pay Commission Good News: DA Hike on Cards for Central Government Employees in July 2023.

The current rate of DA/DR for employees and pensioners is 42%. It may go up to 45% in the next revision, as suggested by AICPI-IW data for February 2023. However, the confirmation of the expected DA/DR rate from July 2023 would come after the release of AICPI-IW data for the months leading o July i.e. March, April, May and June 2023.

