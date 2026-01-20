PNN

New Delhi [India], January 20: Everyday nutrition is evolving rapidly in India. As people are becoming more & more conscious of what they eat, there is a growing demand for food that supports health goals without giving up taste, tradition, and enjoyment. Responding to this shift, TeinPro has entered the health food market with the launch of its first protein bar. Conceptualised by Chinmay Barik, Raghav Gupta, Kshitij Shokeen, and created with acclaimed Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda as one of its core investors, TeinPro is redefining the meaning of protein supplements in India. It's not just about lifting heavier or running longer anymore. It's about supporting the full spectrum of Indian modern lives with everyday wellness in mind.

Protein's role in muscle repair and growth is well established, but its relevance extends far beyond the gym floor. Adequate high-quality protein intake ensures sustained energy, high metabolism, and better immunity, making it the foundation of both performance and everyday wellbeing. Yet, most of the Indian diets are traditionally rich in carbohydrates and full of flavour. They often fall short on the daily protein intake quotient, especially for vegetarians. TeinPro's protein bar has been developed to complement this reality. It adds quality protein into the diet, without disrupting food choices or taste preferences for everyone, be it people who train, people who move, or people who simply want to feel more resilient in their routine.

TeinPro's protein bar has been developed with a deep understanding of the human anatomy and its function to support the body's already ongoing work flawlessly. Its no-added-sugar, no-preservatives formula is rich in magnesium, zinc, and anti-oxidants, with ashwagandha extracts that ensure calm focus along with sustained energy. Unlike the conventional protein bars that lean heavily towards hardcore fitness or casual snacking, TeinPro is a functional bridge between the two. It is a smart, everyday choice whether between meals, after workouts, or during long workdays, and even a healthy dessert option.

Speaking about the protein bar and their brand vision, TeinPro's leadership said, "We saw a gap between performance nutrition and everyday nutrition, and that's how TeinPro was born. Our goal was to create a bar that acknowledges our regular lifestyle and food habits. TeinPro is crafted with equal focus on taste as on nutrition. The Protein as well as energy bars offers natural sweetness that satisfies even the post-meal sweet cravings, all while providing nutrition. TeinPro's intent is not excess, but adequacy. That's exactly what we're achieving with our protein bar."

For Randeep Hooda, the decision to invest in TeinPro was rooted in alignment. Hooda's eye for detail and commitment to excellence mirror TeinPro's philosophy. Hooda's decision to invest in the product was driven by this association of shared values. From his intense roles in Sarbjit and Sultan to his layered performances in Highway and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, his physical transformations reflect immense control over his body. This discipline and balance align perfectly with TeinPro's vision.

Highlighting TeinPro's uniqueness and his personal trust in it, Hooda said, "What I love about TeinPro is that it doesn't treat protein as only a gym or workout thing, it's wholesome and is crafted keeping Indian lifestyle, our eating habits and the nutrition gaps in mind. As an actor, I have always tried to back characters and my work with honesty and wanted to bring the same authenticity to TeinPro protein and energy bars. Yes, it supports performance, but it also considers the everyday demands we put our bodies through. This balance is truly great. I was in search for a healthy snack alternative and I am glad I am launching the perfect one!!"

With its debut, TeinPro has positioned itself as a unique entrant in the protein and energy market focused on cumulatively supporting how people not only train and recover but also work and live. This launch is an invitation to consumers across India to move beyond short-term fitness goals towards a more integrated relationship with their nutrition.

The TeinPro protein and energy bar is now available online on their website - https://teinpro.com/ as well as on BigBasket, Zepto, Amazon, Flipkart, JioMart, and Tata 1mg. It will soon be rolled out across more quick commerce and offline channels. Offering a simple yet considerate way to add strength, stamina, and wellness into daily life, the brand is set to redefine the wellness foods category with this launch.

