Mumbai, Janaury 20: The auspicious festival of Basant Panchami, which marks the arrival of spring and the worship of Goddess Saraswati, will be celebrated across India on Friday, January 23, 2026. Falling on the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunar month of Magha, the festival is a significant cultural and religious event, particularly for students, artists, and scholars.

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Panchami Tithi is scheduled to begin at 2:28 AM on January 23 and will conclude at 1:46 AM on January 24. For those performing the traditional Saraswati Puja, the most favorable window (Muhurat) is during the morning hours. Experts suggest the following timings for rituals:

Saraswati Puja Muhurat: 7:13 AM to 12:33 PM

7:13 AM to 12:33 PM Duration: 5 hours and 20 minutes

5 hours and 20 minutes Vasant Panchami Madhyahna (Midday) Moment: 12:33 PM

The 'Abujha' Muhurat: A Day for New Beginnings

Astrologically, Basant Panchami is considered an Abujha Muhurat, a day so auspicious that it does not require a specific time check for starting new ventures. It is a preferred date for:

Vidyarambh: The traditional ceremony where children are introduced to their first letters of learning.

The traditional ceremony where children are introduced to their first letters of learning. Weddings: Thousands of marriages are typically solemnized on this day due to its holy status.

Thousands of marriages are typically solemnized on this day due to its holy status. Griha Pravesh: Housewarming ceremonies and the launch of new business businesses.

Rituals and Why Yellow is the Color of the Season

The festival is synonymous with the color yellow (Basanti), which represents the blooming mustard fields and the vibrancy of the spring season. Devotees traditionally wear yellow attire and offer yellow flowers, such as marigolds, to the deity.

In households and educational institutions, idols of Goddess Saraswati - the embodiment of knowledge, music, and art - are decorated. Students often place their books, pens, and musical instruments at the feet of the Goddess to seek her blessings for the coming academic year.

Regional Variations

While the core of the festival remains the same, celebrations vary by geography. In West Bengal, Saraswati Puja is celebrated with massive community pandals. In Punjab and Haryana, the day is marked by vibrant kite-flying competitions that fill the sky with color. Meanwhile, in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, the day is observed as Sri Panchami, with special prayers held in temples and schools to honor the "Mother of the Vedas."

Beyond its religious roots, Basant Panchami serves as a seasonal transition, signaling the end of the harsh winter and the rejuvenation of the natural world.

