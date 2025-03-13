VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 13: KIMS SIKHARA Hospital has successfully performed the state's first Uni-Portal VATS (Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery) procedure, saving the lives of two patients suffering from severe respiratory complications. The minimally invasive surgery, conducted under the leadership of Chief Consultant Thoracic and Minimal Access Surgeon Dr. Khaja Abdul Moin Beg, marks a significant milestone in advanced thoracic care in Andhra Pradesh.

In a critical case, a 60-year-old man from Guntur, who had a history of hypertension and diabetes, was rushed to KIMS SIKHARA Hospital in an emergency condition due to sudden breathlessness. Upon examination, doctors discovered a ruptured air bubble in his right lung, leading to its complete collapse. Given the urgency, the medical team opted for the Uni-Portal VATS technique minimally invasive procedure requiring only a small incision. Dr. Khaja Abdul Moin Beg and his team successfully completed the surgery in just an hour and a half, restoring the patient's lung function without the need for major incisions, as in conventional bypass surgery.

In another case, a 38-year-old housewife from Vijayawada, suffering from recurrent lung infections, was diagnosed with a fluid-filled cyst in her lower left lung. The same advanced Uni-Portal VATS method was employed to remove the cyst, ensuring a quick recovery and minimal postoperative complications.

Both patients showed remarkable recovery, were discharged within three days, and are now on the path to complete rehabilitation. The successful procedures were made possible through the dedicated efforts of the thoracic surgery team, along with experts from the anaesthesia and critical care departments.

The Board of Directors of KIMS Group of Hospitals, Advik Bollineni, and KIMS SIKHARA Hospital COO, Sudhakar Jadhav, congratulated Dr. Khaja Abdul Moin Baig, Dr Kalyan Ram, Dr Bharath Kumar, and his team for pioneering this rare surgical procedure in the state. Their achievement underscores KIMS SIKHARA Hospital's commitment to bringing cutting-edge medical advancements to Andhra Pradesh and improving patient outcomes with world-class treatment options.

KIMS SIKHARA Hospitals in Guntur is a premier multispecialty healthcare facility offering integrated medical care across various disciplines. With a capacity of 200 beds, the hospital provides advanced treatments supported by a team of highly qualified doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals. It serves as a regional hub for complex surgeries, procedures, and specialized medical treatments, committed to delivering world-class healthcare with compassion and excellence.

Key Features:

- Comprehensive Specialties - Covers Anesthesiology, Emergency Medicine, ENT, General Surgery, Infertility, Internal Medicine, Radiology, Transplants, Gastroenterology, Neonatology, Nephrology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, and more.- State-of-the-Art Facilities - Modern medical technology ensures top-tier patient care.- Patient-Centric Approach - Compassionate care tailored to individual needs.

Location: Opp. Reliance Mart, Beside Best Price, Mangaldas Nagar, Guntur -522001, Andhra PradeshPhone: +91 76996 99499

