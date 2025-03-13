Ranchi, March 13: In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old fire department constable died by suicide during a video call with his wife in Lengrapiper village, Jharkhand's Koderma. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, March 12, following an argument between the couple.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar, the deceased was identified as Neeraj Kumar Mehta. Mehta, who was employed with the Nagaland Fire Department and on leave, leaves behind three young children, a son and two daughters. Delhi: Indian Foreign Services Officer Jitendra Rawat Dies by Suicide in Chanakyapuri, No Foul Play Suspected.

Man Dies by Suicide During Video Call Argument in Jharkhand

Mehta had been in the village visiting family while his wife was at her maternal home in Hazaribagh's Ichak attending her sister’s wedding. The argument reportedly started because Mehta wanted her to return home after the ceremony. During the escalating video call, he tragically took his own life.

Family members said that his wife immediately contacted relatives after witnessing the event, but they arrived too late to save him. Police from the Domchanch station were alerted, and the body was sent to Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination. IISER Scientist on Dialysis, Dr Abhishek Swarnkar, Dies After Being Assaulted by Neighbour During Parking Dispute in Mohali, Video Surfaces.

Station in-charge Omprakash confirmed that a case of unnatural death has been registered, and further action will depend on the post-mortem results. Before his recent role as a constable, which he secured six months ago, Mehta had worked as a teacher at a private school.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

