Mumbai, March 11: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said it will shortly issue banknotes of Rs 100 and Rs 200 denominations bearing the signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

"The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 100 and Rs 200 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series," it said in a statement. All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 and Rs 200 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender. RBI Monetary Policy Meet 2025: Reserve Bank of India Rolls Out ‘bank.in’ for Banks and ‘fin.in’ for Non-Bank Financial Entities To Check Fraud in Digital Payments.

Malhotra took over as RBI Governor in December 2024 replacing Shaktikanta Das who demitted office after completion of his extended term.