Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 26: Luxury has a new address in India! Rawls Salon, the pioneer of premium beauty experiences, has taken indulgence to the next level with the launch of its ultra-luxury concept - BEYOND by Rawls. Officially unveiled by Bollywood superstar Jacqueline Fernandez, BEYOND is India's first salon to offer 100% private, cabin-based services in a pet-friendly, ultra-premium setting. Located in Gurugram's elite Golf Course Road, this one-of-its-kind destination is designed for those who believe beauty experiences should be as exclusive as they are exceptional.

BEYOND by Rawls marks the 10th brand under the Rawls umbrella, and it is not just a salon - it's a statement of personalized luxury, comfort, and exclusivity. With dedicated private cabins for every client, a pet-friendly environment, and bespoke services curated for the elite, Rawls aims to redefine the meaning of salon experiences in India.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to unveil BEYOND by Rawls. This is not just a salon - it's an experience that redefines luxury in every sense. From the stunning interiors to the complete privacy and even pet-friendly cabins, BEYOND is where indulgence meets innovation. I've traveled the world and experienced the best, but what Rawls is offering here is truly next level - something India has never seen before!" said Jacqueline Fernandez during the launch.

Rawls has consistently been at the forefront of innovation and premium beauty services, and BEYOND is a testament to its mission of setting global benchmarks in India.

Pawan Aggarwal, Founder of Rawls Salon, shared his vision:"When we started Rawls, our vision was clear - to bring international standards of beauty and grooming to India. With BEYOND, we are taking that vision to the next level. This is not just a salon; it's a luxury sanctuary for those who seek the best. Every detail, from pet-friendly policies to exclusive cabin-based services, reflects our commitment to excellence. We want India to experience salon services the way the world's top luxury hubs do."

Nidhi Aggarwal, Co-Founder, added:"Rawls has always believed in offering more than just a service - we deliver an experience. The BEYOND range is the ultimate expression of that philosophy. This will be the only one-of-its-kind in the city, and it has been designed to cater to individuals who value privacy, exclusivity, and sophistication. Our goal is to make BEYOND the benchmark for premium salons in India."

Positioned in the heart of Gurugram's most upscale neighborhood, BEYOND by Rawls is designed for discerning clients who want world-class treatments in an environment that values their time, comfort, and individuality. From luxury interiors and personalized consultations to a curated selection of premium products, BEYOND aims to provide an unparalleled experience that sets a new industry standard.

With this launch, Rawls reinforces its mission to ace the Indian beauty and grooming market with global standards, ensuring that clients no longer need to travel abroad for ultra-luxury experiences--they can find it right here in India.

Founded with the vision of bringing world-class beauty and grooming services to India, Rawls has grown into one of the country's most respected and innovative salon chains. Known for its expert stylists, premium product lines, and trend-setting concepts, Rawls continues to redefine luxury in the Indian beauty industry.

