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Agency News Agency News Business News | RB Falcon Developers Strengthens Its Position as a Legally Trusted Gateway to Dholera Special Investment Region Investments Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 29: As investor interest steadily grows around India's first planned greenfield smart city, Dholera, one Ahmedabad-based real estate firm is distinguishing itself through a legal-first, transparency-driven approach. RB Falcon Developers is increasingly being recognized as a structured and credible gateway for individuals and institutions seeking secure participation in the long-term growth story of Dholera.

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 29: As investor interest steadily grows around India's first planned greenfield smart city, Dholera, one Ahmedabad-based real estate firm is distinguishing itself through a legal-first, transparency-driven approach. RB Falcon Developers is increasingly being recognized as a structured and credible gateway for individuals and institutions seeking secure participation in the long-term growth story of Dholera.

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Building Trust Through Legal ClarityWith rising attention on Dholera, concerns around land legality, documentation, and approval processes continue to influence investor decisions. Addressing this critical gap, RB Falcon Developers has built its foundation on strict legal compliance.

The company emphasizes that it strictly deals only in legally verified properties, backed by clear land titles, NA (Non-Agricultural) approvals, NOCs, and all required regulatory documentation. In cases where certain approvals are under process, the firm maintains complete transparency with clients, ensuring they are fully informed before making any investment decision.

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This legal-first approach has positioned RB Falcon Developers as a company widely recognized for facilitating legally compliant and verified real estate transactions in Dholera.

Founder-Led Credibility and ExperienceRB Falcon Developers is led by its founders, Arun Chawda and Ravi Mittal, whose combined leadership continues to shape the company's credibility-driven approach. Arun Chawda brings over 20 years of experience in the real estate sector, offering deep market insight and a strong ethical foundation that reinforces trust among investors.

The broader leadership team brings diverse, on-ground experience across multiple real estate markets, including Noida (ready-to-move villas - 7+ years), Faridabad (plotting - 18+ years), and Sirsa (plotting - 18+ years), along with an overall plotting experience of 5+ years and Dholera experience - 5+ years. This collective exposure contributes to a well-rounded and practical understanding of land investment dynamics.

"In emerging markets like Dholera, trust is built on clarity and legality. Our focus has always been to ensure that every investor--whether retail or institutional--gets access to verified opportunities with complete transparency. We believe long-term value comes from doing things the right way, not the fast way," says Arun Chawda.

Their leadership has been instrumental in building RB Falcon Developers into a trusted advisory-led platform rather than just a transactional real estate firm.

Specialized Focus on Land ParcelsRB Falcon Developers specializes in land parcel transactions within Dholera, with a strong emphasis on making retail investment opportunities accessible while also catering to high-value clients.

The company has developed capabilities to handle transactions ranging from individual buyers to large-scale investments between ₹300 crore and ₹4000 crore, reflecting its operational strength across segments.

Simplifying a Complex Investment LandscapeUnderstanding the challenges faced by first-time investors, RB Falcon Developers offers a structured, end-to-end process--including site visits, legal due diligence, documentation verification, and final registry.

This approach ensures that investors are not just buying land, but making well-informed, secure investment decisions backed by verified information and proper compliance checks, in line with the company's advisory-driven model.

Aligned with Dholera's Long-Term VisionWith major infrastructure developments such as the upcoming international airport, expressway connectivity, and industrial zones underway, Dholera continues to attract forward-looking investors.

RB Falcon Developers aligns its offerings with this growth by focusing on strategically located land parcels within planned development zones and infrastructure corridors. Projects such as Semicon Square, along with other developments in its portfolio, reflect this forward-looking investment approach and alignment with the region's industrial and economic expansion.

Advisory-Driven Approach Over Transactional SellingIn contrast to conventional real estate practices, RB Falcon Developers adopts a consultative, education-focused approach. The company actively guides clients on zoning regulations, infrastructure developments, legal compliance, and realistic investment expectations.

This experience-driven advisory model has helped build long-term trust, particularly among investors entering the Dholera market for the first time.

A Reputation Built on Compliance and TransparencyAs the Dholera real estate ecosystem evolves, credibility is becoming the defining factor. RB Falcon Developers continues to strengthen its reputation through its legal-first approach, transparent communication, and structured investment facilitation.

The company is increasingly recognized for its commitment to secure, compliant, and well-documented deals, positioning itself as a reliable partner for long-term real estate investment in Dholera.

For more information, visit: https://rbfalcon.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)