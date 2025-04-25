Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will switch to the new website at the close of business this evening. From tomorrow, the main website would be the new one and the old or the existing website will become secondary.

In April 2024, a new website and a mobile application of the RBI was released on by the then Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The new website can be accessed using the URL https://website.rbi.org.in

The new mobile application of Reserve Bank of India can be downloaded from Play store for Android users and App Store for iOS users. (ANI)

