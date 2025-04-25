New Delhi, April 25: Motorola razr 60 and Motorola razr 60 Ultra launched in global markets. The razr 60 and razr 60 Ultra comes with advanced specifications and features. The Motorola razr 60 comes with a MediaTek Processor and Motorola razr 60 Ultra features a Snapdragon Processor.

The razr 60 series flip phones will explore the capabilities of moto ai, which can elevates user experience to boost creativity and productivity. Motorala said, 'Both phones come in an array of premium materials and finishes, with completely one-of-a-kind options like the first foldable with a wood finish and the first phone ever crafted with Alcantara, the results of a creative collaboration with the iconic Italian brand." Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphones From Motorola Edge 60 Series Launched in Global Markets.

Motorola razr 60 Specifications and Features

The Motorola Razr 60 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It features a 6.9-inch main display and comes with a 3.6-inch pOLED external screen.The Razr 60 offers a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP front camera. It also includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby support. It runs on Android 15 and is equipped with 4,500mAh battery, which supports 30W fast charging. It will be available in PANTONE Spring Bud, Lightest Sky and Gibraltar colour options.

Motorola razr 60 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra comes with PANTONE colour options, which include Scarab, Mountain Trail, Cabaret, and Rio Red. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage .It features a 7-inch internal foldable display and a 4-inch external screen. The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, an 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera. It has a 4700mAh battery with 68W fast charging support and runs on the Android 15.

Motorola razr 60 and Motorola razr 60 Ultra Price

In the US, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra pre-order will start on May 7 through Best Buy, Amazon.com, and motorola.com and will go on sale from May 15 at a sprice of USD 1,299.99. Canadian customers can pre-order the device from May 7 on motorola.ca, with availability at select carriers beginning from June 3. Motorola Teams Up With Perplexity AI To Offer Pre-Installed App and 3-Month Free Pro Access.

Motorola Razr 60 will also be available for pre-order in the US on May 7 via Best Buy, Amazon.com, and motorola.com, and will go for sale on May 15, priced at USD 699.99. In Canada, pre-orders begin on May 7 through Motorola’s website, with the phone arriving at various carriers and retail outlets on May 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2025 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).