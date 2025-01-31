PNN

New Delhi [India], January 31: Business Mint, a pioneer in recognizing excellence and leadership, is proud to unveil the distinguished winners of the 40 Under 40 - 2025. This marks as the fifth edition of Business Mint's 40 Under 40, a prestigious initiative dedicated to celebrating the achievements of outstanding professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders under the age of 40. The highly anticipated digital event took place on January 30, 2025.

Also Read | National Freedom Day 2025 Date in the US: Know History and Significance of the Annual US Observance That Celebrates Freedom From Slavery.

In an extraordinary celebration of innovation, resilience, and excellence, Business Mint honored a diverse group of trailblazers who have demonstrated remarkable leadership and influence in their respective fields. The virtual event brought together an esteemed audience from across the nation to witness the recognition of these visionaries who are shaping the future.

The Business Mint 40 Under 40 - 2025 spanned a wide range of industries, including Technology, Healthcare, Finance, Education, Real Estate, Fashion, Social Impact, Digital Marketing, and more. The selection process was rigorous, with nominees evaluated based on their impact, innovation, and contributions to their industries.

Also Read | WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing New Option for Creating and Sharing Events in Individual Chats on Android.

Winners of Business Mint 40 Under 40 - 2025

* Vivek Loganathan, EVP - Growth & Media - Social Beat - Digital Marketing Startgiest

* Kanthi Sripathy, AVP - Creative Design - Social Beat - Creative Visualization

* Dr. Kavyachand Yalamudi, CEO - Khavyaa Hospitals, Khammam - Women in Health Care

* Pratik Jain, Engagement Manager - Exponentia.ai - Digital Transformation & Policy Innovation

* Siddhartha Gupta, Co-Founder & Managing Director - Hydrogen Gentech Private Limited (HGPL) - Green Hydrogen Systems

* Jitender Goswami, Google verified Digital Marketer & CEO Of SMMPackage Pvt. Ltd. - Digital Marketing

* Prabhas Ghai, Manager - Knowledge Tree World School - Education

* Ritika Kumari, LinkedIn Sales Networking Coach - Online Marketing and Sales Coach

* Anuraag Jhunjhunwala, Co-Founder & CEO - Cappella - Edu Infra

* Dr. Mohammed Zoheb Hossain, Proprietor - Pinnacle Suppliers - Stationery

* Ganaaesh Nalla, Founder & CEO - Elite Fire Safety - Fire Safety

* Rajeev Kumar, Founder - White Frames Technology - VFX & Animation

* Laher Ajmani, Founder & CEO - Aiveda - AI Solutions

* Chirag Mehta, Founder - Arbour Investments - Investment Management

* Adit Agarwal, Sales Director - Royale Impex - Sales Management

* Ishita Agarwal, Director & Counselling Psychology - BioRegen Healthcare - Biotechnology & Counselling Psychology

* RC Ratul, Managing, Director - Magnifiq Capital Trust - Portfolio Management

* Vikash Manoharan, CEO - tourOn - Travel

* Harish Reddy, CEO & MD - SD Life Sciences India Pvt. Ltd. - Nutraceutical Supplement Manufacturer

* YS Sneha Reddy, Co-Founder - Avoca.india - Luxury Salon Services

* Vikrant Vijay Shitole, CEO - ThinkMates Edutech Private Limited - EdTech Innovation in Data & AI Upskilling

* Archana Purohit Agrawal, Co-Founder - Agency Adda - Performance Marketing

* Aruna Goud, Fashion Designer, Owner - Label Arunagoud & Founder of India Glam Fashion Week (IGFW) - Woman in Fashion

* Remesh Manikandan, Founder - She India - Media & Entertainment

* Padmini Janaki, Co-Founder & CEO - Mind & Mom - HealthTech & Fertility

* Mr. P. Mohan, Founder & CEO - Lakshmi Krishna Naturals - Skin Care

* Kisshhan Psv, Chairman - All India Robotics Association (AIRA) & Founder - Anvi Space - Robotics & AI

* Seshu Sanyasi Naidu Kandregula, CEO - Coignite EdTech Services Pvt. Ltd. - EdTech

* Dr Pavani Kadiyala, Startup Mentor - Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society - Social Impact

* Raghava Krishna, Deputy General Manager Operations - ASBL - Operations Management

* Padma Ragam, Founder - Pickd - Fruit Concierge Services

* Muta Jaisimha, Social Worker - Social Worker

* Achint Jain, Founder - AJ Financial - Wealth Advisory

* Nethi Vamsidhar, Managing Director - Valley Oak Junior College - Educational Services

* Rajeev Ranjan Singh, Co-Founder & COO - Spirit Media - Storytelling & Media Entertainment

* Kandukurthi Soujanya, Parenting Coach - Parenting Advice

* Roshan Reddy, Director - Anaya Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre - Healthcare in Surgery & Rehabilitation

* Sushil Kumar, CEO - MPF Style Club - Lifestyle Club

* RC Rahul, Chairperson - Magnifiq Capital Trust - Portfolio Management

* Ashish Kumar Mishra, General Manager Sales - ASBL - Real Estate Sales & Marketing

Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder & CEO of Business Mint, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, acknowledging their outstanding contributions that set new benchmarks in their respective domains. He emphasized that the winners' commitment, innovation, and perseverance serve as a beacon of inspiration, proving that with vision and determination, limitless achievements are possible.

As a leading platform dedicated to recognizing excellence across various industries, Business Mint has successfully organized 61 events and honored over 6000+ awardees. With a remarkable reach of over 100+ million audiences in just six years, Business Mint continues to provide a premier platform for professionals and organizations to showcase their excellence, establish industry leadership, and foster meaningful collaborations.

With a steadfast commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and networking opportunities, Business Mint remains at the forefront of recognizing and celebrating excellence. Through its distinguished awards programs and events, the platform continues to inspire, connect, and empower professionals, driving forward progress and innovation in diverse sectors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)