New Delhi, January 31: Meta-owned platform WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to create and share events directly in their individual chats. The ability to create events within chats will likely simplify the planning and may improve communication among users. The update is expected to enhance the user experience by making it easier to organise gatherings and activities with friends, family, and colleagues.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that allows users to create and share events in their individual chats, which is currently available to some beta testers. The new option can be found in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, version 2.25.3.6. The feature can be useful for remote workers, students, or friends who want to communicate through a scheduled video call. WhatsApp Gets Relief As NCLAT Stays CCI’s 5-Year Ban Over Data-Sharing Practices, Asks Meta To Pay Half of INR 213 Crore Fine.

Previously, the ability to create events was limited to group chats and community groups, as it was primarily designed for organising larger gatherings and coordinating among multiple people. Now, some beta testers can explore the new feature that allows them to schedule events within private conversations. It enables users to organise personal appointments and reminders. Users can plan meetings, set reminders for important tasks, and coordinate personal commitments without the need for third-party calendar apps.

The new feature will let users to create events in private chats, which will provide the same tools as those found in group chats. Users can choose a specific location for meetings, which will help to make plans easily. Additionally, users will have the option to connect the event to an audio or video call, similar to what is available for group events. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces New Phone Call Dialer Feature in iOS; Check Details.

When event details are shared within the chat, both participants can access the information without having to search through previous messages. The person receiving the event invitation will also have the option to accept or decline it, which will help to ensure clear communication and confirmation between both parties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2025 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).