National Freedom Day is an annual event that is celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on February 1. It marks the signing of the 13th Amendment by President Abraham Lincoln on February 1, 1865, which abolished slavery in the U.S. (though it was officially ratified on December 6, 1865). Hence, this day aims to honour the signing of a joint House and Senate resolution by President Abraham Lincoln. National Freedom Day serves as a reminder to fight against discrimination, oppression, and inequality in all forms. As National Freedom Day in the US 2025 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day.

National Freedom Day in the US 2025 Date

National Freedom Day 2025 in the US falls on February 1.

National Freedom Day History

The day was first proposed by Major Richard Robert Wright Sr., who was born into slavery and freed after the Civil War. He believed that there should be a national observance to celebrate freedom and equality for all Americans. President Harry S. Truman officially proclaimed National Freedom Day in 1948. In the mid-20th century, wright invited national and local leaders to meet in Philadelphia in order to make plans to designate February 1 as an annual memorial to the signing of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by President Abraham Lincoln on this date. The amendment freed all U.S. slaves.

A year after Wright's death in 1947, both houses of the U.S. Congress passed a bill to make February 1 National Freedom Day. As per historical records, the holiday proclamation was signed into law on June 30, 1948, by President Harry Truman. It was the forerunner to Black History Day. Later, Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976.

National Freedom Day Significance

National Freedom Day is an important event in the US that educates people about the struggles and sacrifices of great leaders. The day reinforces the fundamental American values of liberty, justice, and human dignity for all. It is also a reminder of the struggles and sacrifices made to achieve freedom. The annual event encourages people to reflect on the progress made and the work still needed to achieve equality on all levels.

