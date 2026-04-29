Business News | Record-high Claim Settlement of EPFO in Financial Year 2025-26: Mansukh Mandaviya

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Union Minister for Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that EPFO has settled a record claim in the financial year 2025-26. EPFO has settled a record 8.31 crore claims in 2025-26, compared to 6.01 crore in FY 2024-25.Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya further said that 5.51 crore claims were advance or partial withdrawals, revealing the ease of access to PF accounts, enabling members to draw upon their savings to meet their needs.

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" 71.11% of advance claims were processed in auto mode (processed in 3 days), up from 59.19% in the previous year, minimizing manual intervention," he added.

The Minister further added that 6.68 Crore members were able to file their claims without the hassle of uploading cheque leaf image. 1.59 Crore members were able to seed their bank accounts without seeking employer's approval."70.55 lakh transfer claims were auto-processed without the intervention of either the member or employer while 24.84 lakh transfer requests were initiated by the members themselves without any dependence on the employer," he added.Mansukh Mandaviya further said that 29.34 lakh members were able to correct their profiles and accessed their PF accounts on their own without any reference to EPF office or employer.v In April 2026 alone, 61.03 lakh claims had already been settled, with nearly 74% of PF advance claims processed in auto mode and 98.70% of total claims settled in less than 20 days.

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Dr Mansukh Mandaviya further said that EPFO is set to launch E-PRAAPTI (EPF Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Tracking Inoperative Accounts). A dedicated digital platform to facilitate identification, tracking, UAN linking and activation of old EPF accounts.

" The portal will provide a streamlined Aadhaar based authentication mechanism that will enable members to securely access their old EPF account which may not have an UAN linked with it and initiate the process for updating their member profile, followed by seamless UAN linking and activation," he added.

Union Minister Mandaviya added that In the initial phase, the portal will be member ID based ensuring a secure and efficient roll out while delivering immediate benefits to a large segment of members who possess their member IDs. "Going forward it is contemplated to expand the scope of E-PRAAPTI to include members who may not be able to recall or access their old members' IDs.

The platform is expected to reduce manual intervention, minimize documentation, and enhance transparency and efficiency," he added

Sources of Ministry said that Ministry of Labour and employment is planning to bring National Employment Policy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)