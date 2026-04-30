Business News | Reliance Retail Acquires Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Haircare Brand Anomaly

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) announced on Thursday the acquisition of Anomaly, the global haircare brand founded by actor and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas. According to Reliance Retail, the transaction includes the full purchase of the brand's trademarks, brand assets, and digital properties.

This acquisition marks a formal expansion of the beauty portfolio managed by Reliance Retail.

Also Read | Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Marries Kavya Reddy in Tirumala, First Pictures of Newlyweds Go Viral.

The company intends to scale the vegan haircare label through its extensive physical retail network and omnichannel platforms, such as the beauty venture Tira.

The acquisition focuses on leveraging the company's offline footprint and digital commerce capabilities to enhance consumer accessibility and accelerate growth for the brand.

Also Read | RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, "Bringing Anomaly into our portfolio marks a strategic step in expanding our basket of new-age, high-growth beauty brands. Anomaly's strong global positioning, clean formulation philosophy, and accessible pricing make it a compelling addition to our ecosystem. We see immense potential in collaborating with Priyanka to scale the brand in India by leveraging our omnichannel capabilities and deep consumer insights, while continuing to grow its international presence."

Founded in 2021, Anomaly established itself as a high-performance brand offered at an accessible price point with distribution across major global markets. Following the acquisition, Reliance Retail identified India as a priority market for expanding brand equity and market share.

The strategy involves strengthening product development and localized solutions, with a specific focus on innovation tailored to Indian hair and scalp requirements.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas assumes the role of Creative Director to guide the evolution of the brand. In this capacity, she remains involved in product development and the overall brand vision.

Reliance Retail stated that the brand would also continue to grow its international presence in markets including North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East.

Priyanka said, "This is a defining moment for Anomaly. What began as a deeply personal journey has grown into a brand with real purpose and global ambition, and Reliance Retail's acquisition marks an exciting new chapter. Their scale, retail expertise, and commitment to innovation will allow us to bring Anomaly to far more consumers in India and around the world. I'm especially excited to be working alongside the inimitable Isha Ambani, whose leadership I value tremendously. In my new role as Creative Director, I remain deeply involved in guiding Anomaly's evolution, ensuring we continue to grow and innovate while staying true to what we set out to build from the very beginning." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)