New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): European automotive brand Renault announced on Wednesday that it would increase prices across its range of cars, effective from January 2023.

The company said the reasons for the price hike are to partially offset the impact of constant increases in input costs largely driven by pricier commodities, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, inflation and also due to regulatory obligations.

The company said India is a key market for Renault, with a long-term strategy to grow the brand in the dynamic Indian market. Over the last few years, Renault has focused on establishing a strong base in India which includes a latest manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre, two design centres, 500 sales and more than 500 service touchpoints.

Going forward, Renault said it would continue with its product offensive strategy in India and would work towards substantially growing the Renault brand in India. Renault also said it plans to bring several new innovations in products and services for the diversified Indian customers.

Together with launching products of global repute, Renault said it has a strong 'India strategy' with heavy emphasis on localisation in its current and future range of products, offering customers a compelling value proposition.

According to reports, Renault India had announced huge discounts on a range of vehicles for the month of December. The European auto company said it was giving offers on Renault Triber, Renault Kwid and Renault Kiger. Among these, Renault Triber was available with a maximum discount of up to Rs 50,000. (ANI)

