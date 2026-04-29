Business News | RenewX 2026 Concludes on a High Note, Reinforcing South India's Leadership in Renewable Energy

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29: The three-day South India's leading renewable energy sourcing expo, RenewX 2026, organised by Informa Markets in India, concluded today on a high note at the Chennai Trade Centre. The milestone 10th edition of the expo, themed "A Decade of Impact - A Future of Abundance," successfully brought together India's clean energy ecosystem at a critical moment in the nation's energy transition.

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Held from April 27-29, 2026, RenewX 2026 featured 200+ leading brands, 50 distinguished speakers, and welcomed over 8,000 industry professionals from across the renewable energy value chain. The exhibition and conference programme showcased diverse investment opportunities in India's renewable energy sector, along with insightful technical and business discussions led by industry experts. The event served as an interactive forum for decision-makers, developers, manufacturers, financiers and policymakers to exchange ideas and explore collaboration opportunities.

Marking a landmark 10th edition, RenewX 2026 concluded as its largest and most impactful show to date, underscoring South India's growing leadership in renewable energy. Compared to the 2025 edition, the expo recorded 45% revenue growth, a 42% rise in exhibitor participation, and a 43% increase in net exhibition space sold, reflecting strong industry momentum. Visitor engagement also surged, with 14% growth in unique visitors on Day 1 and 23% growth on Day 2, year-on-year.

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Bioenergy Takes Centre Stage on Day Three

The third and final day of RenewX 2026 was dedicated to the bioenergy sector, with focused Technology and Policy & Finance sessions.

During the Technology Session on "Bioenergy and Bio-Hydrogen Revolution," experts discussed advancements in biogas purification, biomethane production, decentralised and small-scale biogas systems, and the emerging role of bio-hydrogen in decarbonising industrial processes. These discussions highlighted how innovation is positioning bioenergy as a critical pillar of India's clean energy mix.

The Policy & Finance Session, moderated by Mr. Gaurav Kumar Kedia, Chairman, Indian Biogas Association, underscored the importance of enabling policies, viable financing mechanisms and regulatory reforms to accelerate bioenergy project implementation. Panelists noted that India generates over 62 million tonnes of municipal solid waste and more than 500 million tonnes of agricultural residue annually, representing substantial untapped feedstock potential.

With the Government of India's SATAT initiative targeting 5,000 Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants, speakers emphasised that bioenergy can play a pivotal role in reducing fossil fuel imports, lowering emissions, strengthening energy security and creating thousands of green jobs across rural and urban India. The panel also highlighted the need for a SATAT 2.0 framework to bridge existing gaps and fast-track sectoral growth.

Industry Perspective

Commenting on the event, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, "India's abundant agricultural residues and organic waste provide a strong resource base for modern bioenergy production. This can significantly strengthen energy security, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and generate economic development and green jobs, particularly in rural areas. As RenewX marks its 10th edition, the platform has evolved beyond a sourcing fair into a strategic enabler--connecting policy, technology, investment and global partnerships across the renewable energy value chain."

He added, "Southern states are not only aligned with the national renewable energy vision but are also charting their own leadership paths--Tamil Nadu through its strong wind ecosystem and progressive open-access framework, Karnataka through solar, and other states through hybrid and distributed energy models. Tamil Nadu, in particular, is emerging as a renewables-plus-storage hub, offering immense opportunities for domestic and global stakeholders."

With India targeting 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, RenewX 2026 aligns closely with national priorities around energy security, domestic manufacturing and grid modernisation. India currently ranks 3rd globally in solar power capacity, 4th in wind power, and 3rd overall in total renewable energy installed capacity, with renewables accounting for nearly 40% of the country's total installed power capacity.

Strong Industry Support and Innovation Showcase

RenewX 2026 received strong backing from leading industry bodies, including the Tamil Nadu Solar Energy Developers Association (TNSEDA), Kerala Renewable Energy Entrepreneurs and Promoters Association (KREEPA), Karnataka Renewable Energy System Manufacturer Association (KRESMA), Telangana Solar Energy Association (T-SEA), and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

The exhibition floor showcased cutting-edge innovations from companies such as Waaree Energies, Vikram Solar, Emmvee, Swelect Energy, Gautam Solar, Goldi Solar, Grew Solar, Wattpower, Deye, Feston, Roofsol, Sigenergy and Evolve Green, among others. The solutions on display reflected the industry's shift toward integrated renewable energy systems combining generation, storage and grid resilience.

For more information on RenewX 2026, please visit www.renewx.in.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

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