New Delhi [India], November 17: BB Skincare, a global research-led skincare company, has officially announced the launch of its science-driven brand, Skin Healix, in India. Created through advanced biotechnology and molecular research, Skin Healix brings clinically informed, barrier-safe, and microbiome-friendly formulations to Indian consumers, marking a significant shift from cosmetic-focused products to truly dermatology-aligned skincare.

With a commitment to transparency, ingredient integrity, and long-term skin wellness, Skin Healix aims to address growing consumer demand for cleaner, research-backed skincare solutions that are suitable for Indian skin biology and climate conditions. Every formulation is designed to nourish, support, and protect the skin, not overload it with harsh compounds or trend-driven additives.

The brand's global scientific direction is led by renowned innovator and molecular researcher Chanda Zaveri, whose work continues to influence biotechnology and health-focused skincare worldwide. Through this India launch, BB Skincare intends to elevate industry standards and foster awareness about evidence-based skin health practices.

"Skin Healix represents a commitment to purity, efficacy, and scientific responsibility. Our goal is to empower Indian consumers with access to formulations that truly respect the skin," the company stated.

As BB Skincare introduces Skin Healix to the Indian market, it is actively inviting collaborative partnerships with researchers, dermatologists, industry stakeholders, and wellness-driven entrepreneurs to help build a more conscious and science-centric skincare ecosystem.

