Business News | Resonance's Student M. Rushi: Ranks 1st in TG EAPCET 2026

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19: Resonance Hyderabad's student has rewritten history, becoming the first female student to secure first rank in the engineering stream of TG EAPCET in 40 years. On this occasion, Hon'ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, felicitated TG EAPCET 2026 1st ranker M. Rushi for her outstanding performance on May 18, 2026.

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In the engineering stream of TG EAPCET, 1.97 lakh students appeared, and about 1.44 lakh students qualified in the TG EAPCET 2026. Malladi Rushi, EAPCET topper, scored a remarkable 156.63 out of 160 marks. On her achievements, Telangana Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla congratulated the outstanding performer for her consistent efforts.

Malladi Rushi's Illustrated Remarkable Success

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- Engineering & Medical Common Entrance Test, EAMCET, is the most prestigious entrance examination conducted in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh for 40 years. After the bifurcation of states into Telangana State & Andhra Pradesh, the trend of the state-level examination continued as Telangana EAPCET & Andhra Pradesh EAPCET.

- Over the past 40 years, boys have consistently ranked at the top. This year, Malladi Rushi, a student of the Resonance Junior Colleges, Hyderabad, secured 1st rank in the Telangana EAPCET 2026, breaking the longstanding record of male dominance.

Resonance Junior College, Hyderabad: A Cash award to Malladi Rushi

- The historic success has marked the next level by M. Rushi, which is a matter of pride for Resonance Hyderabad. The faculty, students (resonites), and parents are overwhelmed by the exceptional results at Resonance Junior College.

- According to the Resonance Institutions, it is not just a rank - it is an inspiration for an entire generation. As a mark of recognition, Malladi Rushi has been awarded INR 300,000.00 (Three Lakh Rupees), an act that motivates other aspiring engineering students as well.

Malladi Rushi - EAPCET 2026 Engineering State Rank 1, Heartfelt Remarks

- Malladi Rushi credits her success to her parents for providing continued emotional and psychological support throughout the preparatory journey for competitive exams.

- She attributes her success to the motivation of her faculty, mentors, and friends. In addition, Rushi practised from a question bank and mock tests, which helped her manage time confidently and carefully without compromising on speed or accuracy.

- When asked about her future endeavours, she said, "Interested in aiming for the BITS 2026 examination."

Major Resonance Junior College Hyderabad Toppers

- TG EAPCET 2026 Engineering Stream State 1st Rank M. Rushi - Hall Ticket No. 2622A06028

- Outstanding Veterinary, Agriculture & Pharmacy Stream Achievement Atipamula Bhargava - Hall Ticket No. 2611N02085 - State 41 RankTG EAPCET 2026 Results - Resonance Junior Colleges Hyderabad Performance Highlights:

- 1250+ students eligible for merit seats in the Top 10 TG EAPCET Colleges- 3250+ students eligible for merit seats in the Top 30 TG EAPCET Colleges- 250+ students eligible for merit seats in Top 10 TG EAPCET Colleges in Veterinary, Agriculture & Pharmacy Stream

About Resonance Junior Colleges, Hyderabad

- Way back in 2018, Mr Purna Chandra Rao Narra began school and college by focusing on the MPC and BiPC streams with an integration course.

- The secret of academic and career-oriented exam success is through quality education, involvement of experienced faculty,

- In just 7 years, 6100+ students from Resonance Hyderabad have secured seats in IITs, NITs, IIITs, AIIMS, and other top universities.

- Building on this strong success, Resonance Junior Colleges in Hyderabad has now expanded into Schools, E-Learning, Foundation Centres, and Global Studies, with 50+ campuses across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

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