ATK

New Delhi [India], February 2: In an unprecedented collaboration, Lending Hands Foundation and Jeevan Stambh Foundation (JSF) proudly announce the launch of the revolutionary Health ATM, a game-changing component of the 'Aarogyam' Healthcare Project in Dallupura. This groundbreaking initiative aims to redefine healthcare access in urban slums, offering a quick and comprehensive health check in just 15 minutes and teleconsultation services to beneficiaries.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, Head-to-Head and Other Things You Need to Know About MBSG VS EBFC Clash.

The Health ATM, born out of the synergy between Lending Hands Foundation and JSF, is a smart health kiosk strategically deployed during 'Aarogyam' Health Camps in urban slums. This innovative device assesses over 60 health parameters, addressing immediate health concerns and contributing to a sustainable and holistic healthcare approach. The Health ATM contributes to a sustainable and holistic healthcare approach by addressing immediate health concerns and promoting overall well-being.

Utilizing advanced biometric scanning, the Health ATM securely stores patients' health profiles online, accessible to medical professionals and patients through a user-friendly mobile app. This streamlined process enhances efficiency, ensuring individuals receive personalized healthcare services during the camps.

Also Read | BYJU's Salary Delay: Edtech Major Delays Salaries of Employees for January, US Unit Files for Bankruptcy, Says Report.

The 'Aarogyam' Healthcare Project, spearheaded by Lending Hands Foundation and JSF, focuses on the well-being of underprivileged citizens, providing free medical aid and immediate resources in rural areas and urban slums, including metro cities like Delhi. The organizations plan to expand the 'Aarogyam' Healthcare Project to reach more underserved communities in the coming months.

During 'Aarogyam' Health Camps, trained doctors and volunteers offer free consultations and medicines, complemented by the rapid and efficient health checks conducted by the Health ATM. The initiative caters to the specific needs of women, children, and senior citizens, offering services from breast cancer screenings and maternity care to supplementary nutrition and eye checkups.

Beneficiaries of the 'Aarogyam' Health Camps have deeply appreciated the initiative. One beneficiary, Soni, remarked, "I take medicines from here and get my blood tested, which is very beneficial to me. These medicines suit me well. Earlier, I had to go outside Dallupura and had to stand in long queues, and it took a long time to get medical reports, but here I get reports instantly." Another beneficiary, Govind, shared, "I use the kiosk for medical tests and get medicines as per the doctor's prescription. The Doctors are also very good; they explain and prescribe very well."

The 'Aarogyam' Health ATM symbolizes innovation, offering immediate solutions and paving the way for improved health awareness and a healthier future. The NGO envisions that the successful completion of this initiative will raise awareness about health and nutritional needs often overlooked, contributing to an improved health index in India.

The Lending Hands Foundation, a Delhi based NGO is dedicated to addressing issues related to Circular Economy, Healthcare and sustainable development. The Lending Hands Foundation actively collaborates with government bodies, corporates, and NGOs, designing innovative campaigns to engage diverse stakeholders and involve the target audience in behavioural change activities. Through their engaging campaigns they have reached out to more than 52 million Individuals all over India.

Jeevan Stambh Foundation is a Delhi-based nonprofit organisation dedicated to healthcare, education, skill development, and rehabilitation. With a notable track record, JSF has positively impacted over 30,000 individuals through its healthcare initiatives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)