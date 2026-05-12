Business News | RFBL Flexi Pack Limited Announces Initial Public Offering Opening on May 12, 2026

VMPL

Himatnagar (Gujarat) [India], May 12: RFBL Flexi Pack Limited, a manufacturing company engaged in the production and trading of printed multilayer flexible packaging materials including plastic film rolls, pouches, woven fabric packaging, and polyester laminated films, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, and will close on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

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IPO Details

Issue Type: 100% Fresh Issue

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Issue Size: Up to 70,65,000 Equity Shares

Fresh Issue: Up to 70,65,000 Equity Shares

Face Value: ₹10 per share

Price Band: ₹47 - ₹50 per equity share

Floor Price P/E: 9.17x (on diluted EPS FY2025)

Cap Price P/E: 9.76x (on diluted EPS FY2025)

Lot Size: 6,000 Equity Shares (min); multiples of 3,000

Listing Platform: NSE Emerge

IPO Timeline

Issue Opens: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Issue Closes: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Listing On: To be announced post allotment

Objects of the Issue The gross proceeds of the IPO will be utilised as follows:

Offer Intermediaries

Book Running Lead Manager: Grow House Wealth Management Private Limited

Registrar to the Issue: KFin Technologies Limited

Market Maker: To be designated

Banker to the Company: Canara Bank

Management Commentary

Mr. Kunjit Maheshbhai Patel, Managing Director & Promoter, RFBL Flexi Pack Limited, said:

"This IPO marks a pivotal milestone in RFBL Flexi Pack's journey. The capital raised will enable us to establish a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Himatnagar, Gujarat, upgrade our production technology, and strengthen our working capital position. We have built strong customer relationships over the years, and this listing will accelerate our capacity expansion and deepen our market presence in flexible packaging."

Mr. Ajit Santoki, Contact Person, Grow House Wealth Management Private Limited, Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, added:

"RFBL Flexi Pack Limited presents a compelling SME IPO opportunity backed by an established operational track record in the flexible packaging industry. The Company's capex-driven growth strategy, experienced promoters, and defined capital deployment plan make this a noteworthy offering for long-term investors on the NSE Emerge platform."

About RFBL Flexi Pack Limited

RFBL Flexi Pack Limited was originally incorporated as Sabar Flexi Pack Private Limited in July 2005 and subsequently renamed to RFBL Flexi Pack Limited. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of printed multilayer flexible packaging materials, including plastic film rolls and pouches predominantly used for packaging across food, pharma, agriculture, and consumer goods industries.

The Company operates under a Business-to-Business (B2B) model catering to clients who require high-quality, customised packaging solutions. It specialises in the production of multilayer plastic films using advanced manufacturing techniques. Key raw materials include Cast Polypropylene (CPP) films, Cast Polyethylene (CPE) films, BOPP Films, metallized films, laminated films, specialised adhesives, and inks sourced from reputed suppliers.

With its manufacturing facility located in Himatnagar, Sabarkantha, Gujarat, RFBL Flexi Pack focuses on quality-driven production, timely delivery, and long-standing customer relationships. Post-listing, the Company intends to set up a new manufacturing facility at Survey No. 47/1 Paiki, Moje: Dhandha, Taluka Himatnagar, admeasuring 4,502 Square Meters, with an estimated installed capacity of 5,850 MT per annum.

Disclaimer

It is to be distinctly understood that the permission given by NSE should not in any way be deemed or construed that the Offer Document has been cleared or approved by NSE nor does it certify the correctness or completeness of any of the contents of the Offer Document. The investors are advised to refer to the Offer Document for the full text of the 'Disclaimer Clause of NSE'.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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