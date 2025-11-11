PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Rikhav Securities Limited (BSE - RIKHAV | 544340), one of the leading diversified stock market services providers, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY26

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

H1 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 386.67 Cr* EBITDA of ₹ 25.96 Cr* EBITDA Margin of 6.71%* Net Profit of ₹ 17.75 Cr* Net Profit Margin of 4.59%* EPS of ₹ 4.64

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr Hitesh Lakhani, Chairman & Managing Director, Rikhav Securities Limited, said, "Our performance has improved during H1FY26, reflecting steady operational progress and business expansion. We expect overall growth of around 20 to 25 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

We have commenced our Margin Trading Facility (MTF) with a current book size of approximately ₹10 crore, and we expect this segment to grow 30 to 40 per cent every half year. The online account opening process has started smoothly, and our mobile application, which is already functional, will see its final enhancements completed within the next three months.

We have also onboarded several institutional clients, reflecting continued traction across key business segments. With these initiatives in place, we remain confident of sustaining growth and further strengthening our digital and operational capabilities in the coming periods."

