Business News | Rishihood University Signs MoU with Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion (SMGC) to Create Internship and Research Opportunities for Its Students

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 30: In a significant step toward advancing interdisciplinary research and strengthening community impact among students and faculty, Rishihood University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion (SMGC), a global initiative founded by Nobel Laureate, Kailash Satyarthi.

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The MoU outlines a structured annual engagement plan for creating student internships, study visits, guest lectures, faculty exchanges, and thematic roundtable dialogues on issues such as youth mental health and compassion in policy and practice. Beyond internships, the MoU also opens pathways for co-created knowledge resources, including case studies, policy, and publications.

At the heart of this MoU is a shared vision of moving learning beyond classrooms and into real-world contexts. Rishihood University students will now have the opportunity to work closely with SMGC on field engagement, research, policy work, and awareness campaigns.

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Field and Community Programs: Participating in on-ground initiatives focused on child protection, education access, and grassroots mobilization

Research and Policy Work: Contributing to impact assessments, policy briefs, and interdisciplinary research on pressing social challenges

Awareness and Communication Campaigns: Designing digital storytelling, campaigns, and advocacy initiatives that drive social change

Operational Exposure: Engaging in partnerships, donor outreach, and program management

The collaboration will be anchored significantly through Rishihood University's Mahesh Navani School of Brain, Body & Behaviour (MaNaS), further strengthening its focus on mental health, psychosocial wellbeing, and human development.

Joint initiatives will include programs addressing the mental health and well-being of children and youth, capacity-building for educators and caregivers, and community-based interventions integrating neuroscience, psychology, and social impact

Looking forward to this collaboration with great enthusiasm, Mr. Sahil Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Rishihood University, said, "This collaboration reflects Rishihood University's commitment to purpose-driven education that connects academic learning with real-world impact. By partnering with SMGC, we are creating meaningful opportunities for students and faculty to engage with pressing social challenges, contribute to research and policy, and nurture compassionate leadership grounded in action."

Founded on the ideals of "Compassion in Action," SMGC, inspired by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, has been working globally to advance child rights, social justice, and compassionate communities. Through this partnership, the movement's field experience will complement Rishihood University's academic and research ecosystem.

The MoU marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration aimed at nurturing future changemakers and contributing to more compassionate and inclusive development frameworks.

About: Rishihood University

Rishihood University is reimagining higher education as a force for national transformation. It shapes learners for personal growth, professional excellence, and public impact in an industry-integrated, values-first learning environment. Rooted in Indian wisdom and global best practices, the university focuses on nurturing ethical leaders, innovators, and change-makers equipped to solve 21st-century challenges. With an interdisciplinary approach that integrates technology, entrepreneurship, design, mental well-being, and public policy, Rishihood aims to create a new generation of conscious professionals committed to national transformation.

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