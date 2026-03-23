PNN

New Delhi [India], March 23: Rishihood University's Dr Gautam R. Desiraju has been awarded the prestigious Ewald Prize, one of the highest global honours in the fields of structural chemistry and biology. The award is conferred by the International Union of Crystallography (IUCr) in recognition of Prof. Desiraju's pioneering scientific contributions. Widely regarded as one of the most distinguished recognitions in crystallography, the Ewald Prize celebrates scientists whose work has fundamentally shaped the understanding of the subject.

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Currently an Emeritus Professor at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Professor Desiraju has recently been appointed Dean of the Sajjan Agarwal School of Technology (SASTech) at Rishihood University. His association with the university reflects its growing engagement with globally recognised scholars and thought leaders in science and technology.

Professor Desiraju is the author of more than 475 research papers with over 80,000 citations (h-index approximately 105), and is among the most highly cited structural chemists worldwide. He is internationally well known for his groundbreaking contributions to crystal engineering and weak hydrogen bonds, and his 1989 monograph, Crystal Engineering: The Design of Organic Solids, is respected for providing the first comprehensive, extended definition of the field.

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Emphasising the unique nature of this recognition, Professor Desiraju highlighted its rigorous and confidential selection process. Reflecting on this honour, Professor Desiraju said, "The Ewald Prize is widely considered the highest accolade that a structural chemist or biologist can receive, short of the Nobel Prize. What stands out is the complete professionalism of the process."

This achievement marks a significant milestone not only in Professor Desiraju's illustrious career, spanning decades of path-breaking research, but also for Rishihood University, as it continues to build a strong academic ecosystem rooted in excellence, innovation, and global collaboration.

About Rishihood University

Rishihood University is reimagining higher education as a force for national transformation. It shapes learners for personal growth, professional excellence, and public impact in an industry-integrated, values-first learning environment. With an interdisciplinary approach integrating technology, entrepreneurship, design, mental wellness, and public policy, Rishihood aims to cultivate a new generation of conscious professionals.

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