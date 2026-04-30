Business News | Ritesh Modi's Kesaria Textile Company Launches Kesaria Bazaar in Nepal, Its First International Wholesale Franchise in Kathmandu

VMPL

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 30: Kesaria Textile Company has marked a major milestone in its global expansion journey with the launch of Kesaria Bazaar Nepal, the company's first international wholesale clothing franchise in the textile industry, strategically established in Kathmandu.

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Located at Chuchepati, Kathmandu-06, Behind Elite Grand School, Nepal, the new franchise is designed as a dedicated wholesale hub for Nepal's growing apparel trade ecosystem, bringing Surat's trusted manufacturing strength directly to clothing businesses across the country.

The launch reflects Kesaria Textile Company's strong commitment to expanding its footprint beyond India and building a robust overseas distribution and franchise network under the newly introduced "Kesaria Bazaar" franchise model.

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Chief Guests at the Launch Event

The grand launch event was graced by prominent personalities from Nepal's entertainment and creative industry:

* Niti Shah Rana - Miss Nepal & Famous Actress

Their presence added prestige to the occasion and highlighted the growing cultural and business collaboration between India and Nepal.

Store Ownership

The Kesaria Bazaar Nepal outlet is owned and operated by:

* Aakiya Group

The group will be responsible for managing on-ground operations and ensuring smooth execution of the wholesale franchise model in Nepal.

A Strategic Wholesale Destination for Nepal's Garment Trade

Positioned in the wholesale category, Kesaria Bazaar Nepal will cater to a wide spectrum of business buyers, including:

* B2B bulk buyers

* Wholesale buyers

* Wedding shoppers

* Retailers

* Distributors

* Boutiques

* Clothing shops

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between Surat manufacturers and Nepal-based clothing businesses, enabling faster access to premium-quality ready-made garments at highly competitive wholesale prices.

Solving Key Business Challenges for Nepal-Based Buyers

Kesaria Bazaar Nepal has been conceptualized to solve several long-standing sourcing and operational challenges faced by Nepal's garment traders and retailers.

The franchise will help businesses benefit from:

* Lower transportation costs through direct manufacturer access

* Consistent availability of trending designs

* Reduced delay costs and elimination of unnecessary intermediaries

* No additional sourcing expenses

* Significant reduction in travel time for Nepal-based business owners

* Higher profit margins through factory-direct wholesale pricing

* Lowest MOQ options, enabling better business scalability

* Wide variety and premium quality garments at wholesale rates

By streamlining sourcing, the franchise is expected to strengthen profitability and operational efficiency for Nepal's retailers and distributors.

Leadership Vision: Mr. Ritesh Modi Driving Parallel Brand Growth

The international launch aligns with the larger vision of Mr. Ritesh Modi, a textile industry leader spearheading Kesaria Textile Company's expansion across domestic and overseas markets.

Under his leadership, the company is strengthening its presence in India while building a scalable international franchise ecosystem.

A key strategic focus is the parallel growth of both the "Kesaria Textile Company" and "Ritesh Modi" brands.

The company's vision includes:

* Expanding Kesaria Textile Company as a trusted global wholesale garment brand

* Building the Ritesh Modi brand as a strong identity in the textile and fashion ecosystem

* Creating impactful storytelling, visuals, and brand narratives

* Positioning both brands for long-term international recognition

This dual-brand growth strategy is expected to enhance trust, leadership positioning, and long-term brand equity in the textile industry.

Building a Stronger International Franchise Network

The launch of Kesaria Bazaar Nepal represents the first step in Kesaria Textile Company's broader plan to scale its international wholesale franchise presence across key overseas apparel markets.

With Nepal as its first international benchmark, the company aims to develop a repeatable franchise model that delivers:

* Reliable sourcing

* Fast-moving fashion inventory

* Better margins for local businesses

* Reduced supply chain friction

* Strong manufacturer-to-market connectivity

For more information, visit: https://kesariatextile.com/

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)