Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 1: Rogue Opportunities, a thriving community of successful founders and strategic angel investors, is excited to announce its upcoming Investor Meet-up aimed at fostering collaboration and growth in the startup ecosystem in Ahmedabad.

Rogue Opportunities will bring together five promising startups, seven to eight founders, and 50 to 60 investors for an evening of networking, idea sharing, and conversations on Friday (June 2) at Fashion TV Cafe, Hebatpur Road. The firm vetted close to 75 startups to zero in on the five startups selected for the Investor Meet-up.

"At Rogue Opportunities, we believe that by collaborating and working together, we can achieve great things. Our goal is to make angel investing accessible and practical for all investors, while also creating a supportive ecosystem for startups to raise equity funding. The Investor Meet-up is to bring together startups, investors and other stakeholders and promote networking and investment opportunities," said CA Dishank Shah, Co-founder of Rogue Opportunities.

The Investor Meet-up will provide a platform for startups and investors to engage in meaningful discussions, share innovative ideas, and explore potential collaborations. It will create a 360-degree solution for startups, offering them guidance, mentorship, and access to capital. It will mark a significant step towards building a vibrant startup community in Gujarat, promoting Make in India initiatives, and fostering the growth of women-led entrepreneurial ventures.

Yash Vasant, CA Arjun Akruwala, CA Meghal Shah and CA Marmik Shah are the other co-founders of Rogue Opportunities.

Rogue Opportunities is dedicated to investing in early-stage startups and providing them with the necessary support to accelerate their growth. With a strong focus on seed funding, networking, and business development, Rogue Opportunities actively collaborates with startups to help them thrive. Through a network of angel investors, it has already invested in more than ten startups and is committed to helping more startups scale up.

Rogue Opportunities envisions creating the largest global community of entrepreneurs and investors through education and technology. Its mission is to invest in startups with adaptable and practical business models, supported by strong and dedicated teams. With a goal to build a network of over a million investors and invest in high-quality scalable businesses, Rogue Opportunities aims to generate investments of a billion dollars and achieve a 25% or higher CAGR over the next five years.

