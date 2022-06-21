The draw of Royal Green Heights affordable housing was held in the presence of STP and DTCP officials

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The draw for the most ambitious affordable project, Royal Green Heights, in Sector 62, Gurgaon, was held in the Hotel Pallazio, Sector 29, Gurugram. Sanjeev Mana, S.T.P; R S Bhatt, DTP (E), Neha, Tehsildar, Ram Bhagat Yadav, A.O; Yogesh Khanduja, S.O; and Pushpa Hooda, S.O; were present at the draw.

The entire procedure was also live aired on YouTube and other social media platforms as part of the COVID protocol to ensure that every applicant took part.

"I'd like to congratulate all of the lucky winners," said Yashank Wason, Managing Director of Royal Green Realty. "With a strong emphasis in customer centricity, the company hopes that the process will instil trust in applicants and urge them to take advantage of our flagship project, which is located in Gurgaon's prime suburb. We believe that this project exemplifies our commitment to excellence, quality, and transparency, and we are convinced that we will set new benchmarks in the NCR market for residential real estate."

Royal Green Realty is a company dedicated to real estate excellence, with plans to develop many more projects in the Delhi-NCR area in the future.

Royal Green Heights Sector 62, located on Golf Course Extension Road in Sector 62 Gurgaon, is an affordable residential property planned by Royal Green Realty and Prem Sakhi Infra. National Highway-8 and Golf Course Extension Road are also adjacent to the project. The Royal Green Heights is one of the most admired places to live because of the neighbouring Indira Gandhi Eye.

Hospital and Heritage School, as well as other amenities. This will be one of the few affordable projects with a covered parking, gorgeous green landscape gardens, and open space. The project covers a total of 5.78 acres. This gated community accommodates 800 families in 5 high-rise towers with a combination of 19 and 25 floors with 2 BHK and 3 BHK configurations.

For more information, please visit: royalgreenrealty.com/royal-green-heights.php.

