Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: RSWM Limited, the flagship company of LNJ Bhilwara Group, has been recognized for its outstanding export performance by the Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council (MATEXIL), at an industry leading event, the MATEXIL Export Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.

At the MATEXIL Export Awards 2023-2024, three recognitions were conferred to RSWM by Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Textiles, Government of India, who had graced the event alongside industry leaders, including Mr. Bhadresh Dodhia, Immediate Past Chairman, MATEXIL, Mr. Shaleen Toshinwal, Chairman, MATEXIL, and Mr. Dhirubhai Shah, Former Chairman, MATEXIL.

RSWM was recognized with:

* Gold in the category of Best Export Performance in Spun Yarn (2023-24)

* Silver in the Best Export Performance category for Man-Made Fibre Yarn Blended with Natural Fibre (2023-24)

* Bronze in the category of Best Overall Export Performance Special Award (2023-24)

Speaking on this achievement, Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director (JMD), RSWM Ltd. said, "We are elated to have received these recognitions from MATEXIL, which reaffirms our belief that Indian textiles can set global benchmarks. At RSWM, we have always looked beyond just numbers. We see ourselves as torchbearers of innovation, craftsmanship, and resilience. Our consistent leadership in PV and PC spun yarn exports reflects our passion for delivering world-class quality. As we navigate an increasingly competitive and dynamic global landscape, we remain committed to reinforcing India's position in textile exports while recalibrating our focus on profitability and sustainable growth."

This recognition spotlights RSWM Limited's commitment to driving excellence in exports and contributing to India's forex earnings through export-quality yarn production. The organizations continued leadership in synthetic textiles exports, despite industry-wide challenges, highlights its dedication to quality, innovation, and market expansion.

The Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council (MATEXIL), formerly known as the Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC), has been a pivotal force in advancing India's man-made and technical textile exports since its establishment in 1954. As one of the country's oldest export promotion bodies, MATEXIL has played a crucial role in fostering a global outlook among Indian textile exporters. The council actively supports the industry by facilitating trade opportunities, promoting innovation, and organizing its annual Export Awards to celebrate excellence among member exporters in the MMF (Man-Made Fibre) and technical textiles sectors.

RSWM Limited, the flagship company of LNJ Bhilwara Group, is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of synthetic, cotton and blended spun yarns and fabrics in India. Under the leadership of Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman and Managing Director of RSWM Ltd, the textile company exports a wide range of fabrics and yarns to over 70 countries across the globe. Its 12 manufacturing plants with 6.25 lakh spindles, 172 looms, 95 circular and flat knitting machines produce high-quality cotton, melange, synthetic novelty yarns, denim & knitted fabrics. Its annually producing 1,21,000 MT Greige Yarn, 24,000 MT Melange yarn, 32,000 MT Dyed yarn, 32 M Meters Denim Fabric, 9000+ MT Knits Fabric, 43,000 MT Green Fibre. Initiatives towards sustainability has helped in saving water 233500 KL per annum, reduced 8 lac tonnes per annum of CO2 emission and recycling 183 cr Pet bottles per annum.

