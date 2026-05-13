Business News | RuPay Credit Card Benefits You're Probably Missing Out On

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 13: A RuPay Credit Card is widely recognised for its easy access and seamless UPI integration, yet many cardholders use only a small portion of its full potential. Beyond basic transactions, these cards often include reward programmes aligned with everyday spending, merchant offers and added protection features. Reviewing these benefits can help you make better use of your existing card. For those planning to apply for a Credit Card, understanding these advantages early can help you choose a card that supports both daily payments and long-term value.

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Reward Points on UPI Transactions

Many cardholders are aware of reward points on card swipes, but fewer realise that a RuPay Credit Card for UPI transactions can also help accumulate rewards.

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* UPI Linking: Linking the RuPay Credit Card to a UPI app enables reward earning on QR code payments.

* Daily Spending: Routine purchases such as groceries, transport and local services can become point-earning transactions.

* Monthly Rewards: Regular UPI credit usage can lead to meaningful reward accumulation over time.

Linking a RuPay Credit Card to UPI apps is also supported by financial institutions such as the ICICI Bank Coral RuPay Credit Card, making everyday QR code payments more rewarding.

Domestic Airport Lounge Access

Several RuPay Credit Card variants offer complimentary domestic airport lounge access, a benefit that often goes unused by cardholders.

* Complimentary Visits: Many cards include free access to partner lounges at major Indian airports each quarter.

* Easy Entry: Show the RuPay Credit Card and boarding pass at the lounge reception to access the facility.

* Lounge Amenities: Facilities typically include refreshments, comfortable seating and Wi-Fi.

* Benefit Check: You can view the number of complimentary visits through your Net Banking, mobile banking app, or the bank's official website, or refer to the Cardmember Terms and Conditions for details.

This feature can make domestic travel more comfortable without additional cost.

Insurance Cover

Select RuPay Credit Card variants come bundled with insurance covers that many cardholders may not actively use or claim.

* Accident Cover: Personal accident insurance may be available on eligible RuPay Credit Card variants, subject to usage and eligibility criteria defined by the issuer.

* Coverage Activation: Insurance benefits are generally linked to card activation and minimum transaction requirements as defined under the RuPay insurance programme.

* Benefit Verification: You can confirm the applicable insurance coverage for your card variant through your bank's website, Net Banking, mobile banking app, Customer care at 1800 1080 or Cardmember Terms and Conditions.

Understanding these benefits can help you make better use of the protection already included with the card.

Fuel Surcharge Waiver

A fuel surcharge waiver is available on most RuPay Credit Card variants, but is often overlooked by cardholders.

* Surcharge Waiver: The standard 1% fuel surcharge at petrol stations is waived on eligible transactions.

* Annual Savings: Regular fuel purchases can translate into noticeable savings over the year.

* Transaction Range: The waiver applies within a defined minimum and maximum transaction amount.

* Statement Check: Review your monthly statement to confirm the waiver has been credited after fuel purchases.

Using this benefit consistently can help reduce everyday travel expenses.

EMI Conversion on Large Purchases

The ability to convert large purchases to EMI is available on a RuPay Credit Card but rarely used to its potential.

* Post-Purchase Conversion: Eligible transactions can be converted into monthly installments after the purchase is completed.

* No-Cost Offers: No-cost EMI options are available at select partner merchants, making purchases more affordable.

* Cash Flow Management: This feature helps manage expenses without the need for an additional loan.

* Digital Access: EMI conversion can be initiated through the bank's mobile app or Net Banking within the eligible time frame.

Using this option can make large expenses easier to manage financially.

Exclusive Merchant Offers

RuPay Credit Card holders are eligible for exclusive offers at partner merchants.

* Merchant Discounts: Time-limited discounts are available at partner restaurants, retail stores and travel platforms.

* Exclusive Deals: Some offers are available only on RuPay Credit Card transactions and not on other card networks.

* Offer Alerts: Subscribing to notifications through the bank's mobile app helps you stay updated on new offers.

* Usage Benefit: If you plan to apply for a Credit Card for dining or travel spending, the RuPay merchant network can add additional value.

Using these benefits effectively can help you maximise value from your RuPay Credit Card beyond everyday spending.

Digital Card Controls

Modern RuPay Credit Cards come with granular controls through the bank's app that most cardholders do not explore.

* Modern RuPay Credit Cards can be easily managed through the bank's app, which many cardholders often overlook.

* Spending Limits: Set category-wise limits for online, contactless or international transactions.

* Card Control: Temporarily block or unblock the card instantly through the app without customer support.

* International Usage: Enable or disable international transactions based on travel needs.

* Transaction Alerts: Turn on real-time alerts to track every spend instantly.

These controls help improve security and give better control over card usage.

Conclusion

A RuPay Credit Card offers more than just basic payment convenience. From UPI reward points to insurance covers, lounge access and merchant offers, many benefits often go unnoticed. Before you decide to apply for a Credit Card of another type, it helps to review the full set of features your RuPay card already provides. Banks offer RuPay Credit Card variants with benefit details that can be easily viewed through their mobile banking apps.

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