Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Ryan Group of Institutions, India's leading K-12 chain of schools, announces the launch of Ryan Connect, India's largest student-alumni community.

Every year, high-school students experience the journey from entrance exams to college admissions and are often in need of guidance. Career and college selection is a crucial life decision for students.

Also Read | ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs New Zealand, Semifinal Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

To bridge this gap, the Ryan Group of Institutions is launching Ryan Connect, an exclusive digital platform powered by Univariety (India's leading career guidance and alumni management platform for progressive schools). The platform aims to 'connect' current students with Ryan alumni. Students can thus receive valuable guidance from seniors who will share their first-hand experiences and steer students in the right direction.

Thousands of Ryan alumni are studying at the world's top colleges and have thriving careers in reputed companies. Several are running very successful enterprises. With the help of technology, the Ryan group is building India's largest student-alumni community. From guidance by alumni to networking events, from recognitions to internship opportunities, the network offers a host of rewarding activities to students and alumni.

Also Read | Rajasthan Schools, Colleges Set To Reopen With 100% Capacity From November 15 Under New COVID-19 Guidelines.

Speaking on this initiative, Ryan Pinto, CEO - Ryan Group of Institutions, said, "Ryan Connect has been an integral part of the vision of our founder Chairman & Managing Director. This initiative will help Ryanites across the world connect with each other on one platform. Knowing that our students are making a mark in their chosen careers makes us proud as an institution. And, I am confident that our current students and alumni will make the utmost use of the platform to connect, engage, learn, and grow. We seek God's blessing for this exciting initiative which will greatly strengthen the bonds between our students"

As part of Ryan Connect, the school is hosting ALUMPICS, a mega-event for over 15,000 high school students. It is scheduled to take place virtually on 12th November 2021, from 5 PM to 7 PM.

Notable alumni will share their journeys from school to places like IIM's, IIT's, AIIMS, SRCC, Wharton Business School, Warwick University, Monash University, and other such leading institutions. Students will also get to interact with the school's celebrity alumni, enjoy performances by singer Anupam Dhonchak, a stand-up act by the Indian television actress Saloni Daini, and much more.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)