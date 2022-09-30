Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saaki, the leading homegrown D2C fashion brand by Sushruthi Krishna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, celebrated its 2-year anniversary by launching a consumer and community-led campaign called "Saaki & You."

The campaign spotlights five customers and community members of Saaki in a series of videos and pictures, where they share heartwarming stories about their personal bonding with Saaki and the important women in their lives.

Also Read | Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details of LLC T20 Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

The primary aim of the campaign is to celebrate the spirit of Saaki which is captured through the narratives of strong female friendships and the brand's commitment to its customers.

The women featured in the campaign were a mix of customers who have been the brand champions and the winners of a social media contest run by the brand recently.

Also Read | When is India vs Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup 2022? Know Date and Time in IST of IND vs PAK T20I Match.

As the name suggests, Saaki's social media contest focused on celebrating inspirational stories of female friendships and bonding. Shazia & Shazma, twins from Hyderabad and best friends, Sree Karthika & Pravitha, won the 'Saaki & You' contest. The faces of the campaign also included top shoppers of Saaki, Vineela, a 31-year-old project manager, and Shravanthi Pinninti, a 26-year-old doctor from Hyderabad.

Positive about the campaign, Sushruthi Krishna, the Founder of Saaki, said, "Our customers are the key drivers of growth. We value their opinion and have always looked for meaningful ways to give back. Saaki & You is reflective of the brand's values, which are to cater to the customers' needs and make them feel closer to the brand. The love we got from the consumers through the campaign is surreal and there couldn't have been a better way for us to celebrate our second anniversary."

Click here to watch the campaign video: bit.ly/Saaki_Campaign, bit.ly/Saaki_Anniversary

Launched in 2020, Saaki is a D2C ethnic fashion brand from the house of 'Merch Brands'. Inspired by the Indian aesthetic with a refined modern touch, Saaki is a brand co-created with South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Former Miss India winner Sushruthi Krishna.

Saaki has scaled to a revenue of 2-digit crores annually, in less than 2 years of launching, with 70% of revenue coming in organically through its much-loved community. The brand is now shipping to over 15+ countries internationally. Saaki is growing very rapidly with new categories launches and new distribution channels.

Saaki merchandise has an Indian essence with a contemporary global appeal.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)