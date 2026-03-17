Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 17 (ANI): Sahm App, a CMA-regulated trading platform, today announced the launch of its Saudi stock investment services for retail investors worldwide, expanding international access to the Saudi capital market through a single, unified platform.

The launch follows the Capital Market Authority's (CMA) announcement on 6 January 2026 to open the Saudi capital market to all categories of foreign investors, effective from 1 February 2026. Building on this regulatory milestone, Sahm App is among the first platforms to fully support onboarding for global investors, enabling eligible individuals worldwide to directly access Saudi-listed securities.

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Through Sahm App, international investors can invest in a broad range of Saudi market products, including listed equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and real estate investment trusts (REITs). The expanded global access is designed to provide investors with an additional market option to diversify their portfolios, balance risk across different economies and sectors, and participate in long-term growth opportunities of the Saudi capital market.

To further reduce barriers for individual investors, Sahm offers lifetime zero-brokerage commission trading on Saudi stocks, allowing users to invest in local equities without brokerage commissions. This initiative reflects Sahm's focus on making cross-border market access more cost-efficient, transparent, and practical for everyday investors worldwide.

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Commenting on the launch, Mohammed Asiri, Chief Financial Officer of Sahm, said:

"The Saudi market has developed into one of the most structurally diverse and dynamic markets in the region, and its opening to international investors creates new possibilities for global portfolio construction. For many investors, access to Saudi equities, ETFs, and REITs represents a valuable way to broaden geographic and sector exposure. At Sahm, our role is to make this access secure, professional, and affordable. By combining regulated infrastructure with zero-commission trading on Saudi stocks, we aim to support investors who are building long-term, well-balanced portfolios."

Sahm is a Saudi-based brokerage platform licensed and regulated by the Capital Market Authority. Designed specifically for retail investors, the platform combines local market expertise with an intuitive user experience, providing secure access to Saudi-listed securities through modern trading infrastructure and investor-focused product design. Since its launch, Sahm App has grown to serve over one million users in Saudi Arabia.

Sahm App is available for download on the iOS App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery. Eligible international investors can now begin building exposure to the Saudi market through the Sahm platform. For more information, please visit www.sahmcapital.com.

About Sahm App

Developed by Sahm Capital, licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), the Sahm App is a trading platform designed for retail investors globally. It provides seamless access to both the Saudi and U.S. markets within a secure, regulated environment. With its intuitive interface and advanced investment tools, the app has quickly become one of the top three in the Free Finance category on Google Play, with more than one million users. (ANI)

Disclaimer: This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) -- a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

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