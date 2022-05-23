New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI/PNN): Health has been the priority for individuals but this unheralded COVID-19 Pandemic has made everyone release how important it is for everyone to be fit, healthy and take care of their wellbeing.

In such pathways, the dynamic and multifaceted mentors of this Health, Wellness & Fitness Industry have been the strongest pillars who safeguard the Hygiene in the interest of Public Health.

We are happy to announce that the Nutraceutical Evangelist, Pioneer, Global Influencer and Spokesperson of the Industry is Sandeep Gupta a.k.a Nutraceutical Man of India, is honoured with the Lokmat Wellness Mentors Award 2022, on 12th May 2022, by the honourable Public Health & Family Welfare Minister, Govt. Of Maharashtra, Shri Rajesh Tope, for his unparalleled contribution in the area of health, wellness & fitness, creating an impact on the Heart, Soul & Mind.

Gupta has always strode for the cause of Public interest and has significantly contributed to the society by bringing harmony between the Academics, Government & Industry. Speaking about today's consumer, Gupta emphasized. "The consumer are now well educated and well read, they are becoming informed ones, so providing Clean, Safe, Effective and Science based nutrition has become the basic necessity for the industry."

Gupta, while talking about his journey mentioned, "over more than 2 decades, I have spent about 80K+ hours on field, have met 12K+ doctors & specialists, spent about 2K+ days on ground and have conducted more than 500 CME programs, have not only screened more than 1000 Nuraceuticals Ingredients from across the globe, Ideated & conceptualized more than 600 formulations addressing about 20 health markers in human body, but have also been a regular on the regimen of consuming the Nutraceuticals that are essential for me."

With such rich experience from the ground level and pioneering efforts in the area of Nutraceuticals, this award is a strong affirmation of his Credibility and makes him the most Innovative & dynamic mentor of the Industry. Gupta has mentored more than 150 individuals in various areas of expertise. Promoters and Investors bank on his leadership, Vision, Credibility, Wisdom, Experience, Expertise, Intellectual, Approach and Network. When asked about how he has evolved, Gupta said, "My Network is Net worth! I believe in the principle of Taking decisions at Right time & making it work progressively till the set goals are achieved with a positive outcome."

Currently, Gupta, is Mentoring a National Level Wellness Project as the Chief Strategic Director, along with Bollywood Celebrities and sports clout leading in the forefront with holistic approach of Family Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, Women's Health, Children health, setting a Strong ecosystem of Education, Awareness, Engagement and Networking for the masses. He is also spearheading International Alliances to bring World class Nutritional products and investors to India. Gupta has been playing pivotal role to form strategic alliance and partnerships across the Nutraceutical sector across the Industry, Academics and Government with his passion for Health, Wellness and Fitness.

Gupta has emerged as the Passionate, Pragmatic and Influential leader of the Food & Healthcare Sector. He is a one stop solution for the Top MNCs, Indian Corporates & start-ups and an Expert Strategist for Market Entries for India & International Markets.

As Gupta would say, "Why is the New Fly!" keep your head high with passion and always work for the 'Why' for your purpose in life. www.enacnetwork.com

This story is provided by PNN.

