Business News | Sangri Today Launches Dedicated Rajasthani News Portal

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 30: In a significant move to preserve and promote the rich linguistic heritage of Rajasthan, Sangri Today has launched a dedicated news portal in the Rajasthani language. The platform, named 'Sangri Today Rajasthani', went live on 30 April, adding a special emotional touch as the date coincides with the birthday of the portal's Editor-in-Chief, Junjaram Thory.

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The launch reflects Sangri Today's deep commitment to giving regional languages the prominence they deserve in the digital age. With this new portal, the company aims to create a credible digital space for news, culture, tourism, and heritage content in Rajasthani, the mother tongue of millions of Rajasthanis.

Speaking on the occasion, Editor-in-Chief Junjaram Thory emphasised the importance of active usage of the language. "For Rajasthani to gain official recognition and wider acceptance, it is essential to use it regularly in written communication, especially in journalism and digital publishing," he said. His words underline a clear vision: language thrives only when it is consistently used and celebrated in everyday discourse.

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The portal will serve as a comprehensive hub for timely regional news updates, in-depth cultural stories, folk traditions, popular tourism destinations, and features on Rajasthan's glorious heritage. In an era where readers are increasingly seeking content in their native language, 'Sangri Today Rajasthani' is poised to bridge the gap between authentic local narratives and a digitally connected audience.

One of the most promising aspects of the new platform is its inclusive approach. It will provide a dedicated space for local artists, writers, and cultural contributors to showcase their work. This initiative is expected to boost community participation and amplify voices that are often overlooked in mainstream media.

Industry observers note that the launch aligns perfectly with the growing national trend of regional language media. Across India, readers -- particularly in rural and semi-urban areas -- are showing a strong preference for content in their mother tongue. They connect more deeply with stories rooted in their own traditions, dialect, and lived experiences. Sangri Today's move is therefore both timely and strategic, with expectations of strong audience engagement and loyalty.

By introducing this portal, Sangri Today has reinforced its position as a forward-thinking media organisation that values linguistic diversity and cultural preservation. The platform not only expands the company's multilingual presence but also strengthens its resolve to support regional journalism in meaningful ways.

For countless Rajasthani speakers who have long yearned for trustworthy, high-quality news in their own language, this launch brings genuine hope and pride. In a world dominated by dominant languages, initiatives like 'Sangri Today Rajasthani' remind us that local identities and tongues can not only survive but flourish in the digital ecosystem.

This effort stands as a testament to Sangri Today's belief that preserving linguistic heritage is not just about nostalgia; it is about building an inclusive future where every language finds its rightful place in the media landscape.

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