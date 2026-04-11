VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 11: Delhi Technological University has established the Science of Spirituality Meditation Centre with the objective of promoting holistic development, meditation practices, and value-based education among students. The Centre was inaugurated on 9th April 2026 by Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, an internationally renowned spiritual leader and head of Science of Spirituality, in the presence of Mata Rita Ji; Prof. Prateek Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Delhi Technological University; Prof. Ritu Sehgal, AIIMS Delhi; Prof. T. Vijaya Kumar (Director, Center of Excellence for Science of Happiness, CESH), Prof. S. Indu, Dean, Digital Education , Dr. M. Jayasimhadri, Associate Director, CESH, along with the leadership team from Science of Spirituality, Darshan Education Foundation, distinguished guests, faculty, staff and students from DTU.

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The Centre aims to promote holistic education by integrating meditation practices with academic learning, fostering mental well-being, conscious living, and value-based education among students, in alignment with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The key features of the Centre include:

- A quiet and conducive space for meditation and reflection

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- Audio-visual facilities for small talks and interactive sessions

- Access to reading resources related to meditation and conscious living

- Scope for introductory research and academic exploration on the effects of meditation on mental well-being, focus, and stress management

This center has been made possible through the visionary support of Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, a world-renowned spiritual leader. He graduated with a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Madras in 1967 and later earned a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago. He is the spiritual head of Science of Spirituality (SOS).

Through its activities, the Meditation Centre will primarily focus on jointly continuing and conducting structured programs on meditation practices and offering value-based courses such as "Meditation and Conscious Living" for students of DTU. These programs aim to support students in developing focus, emotional balance, and self-awareness.

In alignment with NEP 2020, the Centre supports the integration of holistic and multidisciplinary education by incorporating mental wellness and Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into the academic environment, while also encouraging evidence-based understanding of meditation and its impact on overall well-being.

As part of the inaugural event of the Centre, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj delivered the keynote lecture titled "Switch off outside and Switch on Inside" at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Auditorium, Delhi Technological University. The lecture was attended by large number of participants, including students, faculty, alumni, and invited guests.

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj expressed his profound joy on inaugurating the meditation centre at Delhi Technological University, stating that such an initiative meaningfully integrates spirituality with technological education and will inspire students to pursue ethical and inner development alongside academic excellence. He observed that in today's demanding environment, where attention is largely directed outward and students experience considerable stress, meditation offers an effective means to "switch off outside and switch on inside," enabling individuals to connect with their inner light and cultivate peace, clarity, and balance. Describing meditation as both a spiritual practice and a scientific experiment accessible to all, he highlighted that it equips individuals to navigate life's challenges with composure and resilience. He concluded by expressing his sincere hope that the DTU community will benefit from the centre, fostering holistic growth and contributing to the transformation of individuals and society at large.

Highlighting the need for such a Centre at DTU, Prof. Prateek Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Delhi Technological University, said, "Highlighting the need for such a Meditation Centre, Prof. Prateek Sharma, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, DTU said, "In today's fast-paced and high-pressure academic environment, the importance of mental well-being and inner balance cannot be overstated. A dedicated meditation space on campus will offer students, faculty, and staff an opportunity to pause, reflect, and rejuvenate their minds."

He also thanked Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj and said, "We deeply acknowledge the collaboration with Darshan Education Foundation and the support of Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj for developing this Meditation Centre which will greatly benefit the DTU community in creating a positive and harmonious campus environment while contributing to the larger goal of holistic human development and societal progress, in line with NEP 2020. As future steps in this collaboration, DTU will be actively exploring the scientific aspects and societal impact of meditation and spirituality, focusing on a growing convergence of contemplative practices with research and community well-being."

Commenting on the proposed key activities of the Centre, Prof. T. Vijaya Kumar (Director, CESH), Delhi Technological University said, "The Meditation Centre is being established to encourage students to cultivate calmness of mind while providing an opportunity for introspection, expansion of consciousness, and spiritual well-being. DEF will support interdisciplinary research on spirituality by integrating perspectives from science, technology, and the Indian Knowledge System. The collaboration aims to foster an evidence-based understanding of inner life, rooted in lived experience, and to integrate science, spirituality, and human values."

ABOUT SOS (SCIENCE OF SPIRITUALITY)

Science of Spirituality (SOS) is a global, nonprofit spiritual organization dedicated to transforming lives through the practice of meditation and is known in India as Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission (SKRM). Under the guidance of Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, the organization presents spirituality as a practical science that can be experienced by people of all backgrounds and faiths. Through meditation programs, spiritual talks, workshops, and retreats, SOS helps individuals develop inner peace, self-awareness, and a deeper understanding of life's purpose.

With more than 3,500 meditation centres across over 50 countries, SOS offers free meditation classes, community programs, and wellness initiatives aimed at promoting inner transformation and social harmony. The organization also actively engages in humanitarian and community service activities, encouraging ethical living, compassion, and selfless service as essential values for building a more peaceful and harmonious society.

About DEF (Darshan Education Foundation)

DEF is a non-profit organization imparting education to all sections of society and engaged in dissemination of modern scientific knowledge for promoting inner peace and tranquility within through Meditation and Conscious Living lessons. For students, DEF strives to provide holistic education that embraces all aspects of human beings, enabling them to meet challenges and lead life with wisdom supported by knowledge, ethical values, good decision-making skills, as well as equipoise and respect for all forms of life.

ABOUT DTU (Delhi Technological University)

DTU is a premier teaching and research University in India with a legacy of more than eight decades in the field of education, research, technology incubation, product innovation, and extension activities in the fields of Science, Technology and Management. The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral research programs across multiple engineering and science disciplines and has been played a significant role in the modernization of the sector through a cutting-edge education system.

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